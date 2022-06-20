Eamonn Holmes pays eldest son Declan an incredible tribute on Father's Day – see his reaction Declan celebrated his first Father's Day this year

Eamonn Holmes is a proud father-of-four - but on Father's Day he paid a special tribute to his eldest son, Declan.

The 33-year-old and his wife Jenny welcomed their daughter Emilia in July 2021, and made the GB News presenter a grandfather for the first time.

Eamonn often delights his followers with adorable photos of his granddaughter, and Sunday was no different as he marked Declan's first Father's Day with the most adorable post.

"I'm more moved by the Father my eldest Son has become on this his first Father's Day. So proud of you Dec," he wrote alongside a picture of Declan and Emilia looking at each other.

Eamonn shared the sweetest picture of his eldest son and his daughter

Declan was quick to react to the tribute, simply commenting: "Learnt from the best."

"Ha ha. Thank u x... though it's True," Eamonn soon wrote back.

Other friends and fans commented too, and couldn't help but note how similar they look. "Like father, like son," one wrote, whilst another added: "Lovely Eammon and son is mini you, handsome fella."

A third remarked: "The Apple doesn’t fall far from the tree Eamonn. Happy Father's Day."

Eamonn with his four children

Declan is Eamonn's eldest child with his ex-wife Gabriella, alongside Rebecca, 31, and Niall, 29. The presenter and his wife Ruth Langsford share a son, Jack, 20.

Last year, to mark the special occasion, Eamonn shared a rare photo of him with all his children.

He captioned the photo: "This is my Four. Niall, Jack, Rebecca and Declan. Proud to have them as my Children and I can only hope I make them proud to have me as their Dad. #FathersDay."

Ruth was quick to react, and commented: "Happy Father’s Day Daddy Holmes," alongside a red heart emoji.