Eamonn Holmes forced to take a break from TV as he undergoes important operation The presenter will undergo the operation on Wednesday

Eamonn Holmes is taking a break from GB News to undergo an operation on his back on Wednesday.

The presenter, 62, has confessed that whilst the operation comes with risks, he is willing to give it a try due to the constant pain he suffers daily through his lower back and legs.

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes worries fans as he visibly struggles to walk in new video

"It's an operation that carries a 20 per cent risk of going wrong, but such is the pain and restrictions that I have been suffering for the past 18 months, I've decided it is a risk I am willing to take," he told the Express.

He added: "In fact, it's a risk I want to take because, at this moment in time, nothing could seem worse than the constant pain that runs through my lower back and legs."

Eamonn with GB News co-presenter Isabel Webster

Eamonn also admitted that he was "praying" that God would guide [his] surgeon's hand this week to help him get back to the "man he used to be".

The former This Morning star has been very open about his chronic pain, and just last week he reached out to fellow chronic sufferers on Twitter.

"Hello all my #ChronicPain sufferers .... I know it's not much help but it does help a little I feel to know we are not alone. Therefore from time to time I make these posts so some of you can share stories and just talk to someone who knows what u r going through," he wrote.

The presenter with his wife Ruth Langsford

He then replied to a fan who admitted she wasn't sure what she could look forward to in life whilst being in so much pain, to which Eamonn admitted that he was"insisting"on surgery next, before wondering if it would happen.

In another tweet at the weekend, he added: "What causes our #ChronicPain? Some of us know others don't. I wonder if we all sat in the same room talking would our pains in some way lessen? A collective calming? My whole left leg pulsating tonight. Agony."