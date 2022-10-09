Eamonn Holmes shares health update following frustrating online incident

Eamonn Holmes is a popular TV star and often interacts with his fans on social media. And over the weekend, Ruth Langsford's husband was asked by a follower on Instagram how he was feeling following his recent health issues.

"How are you feeling Eamonn, I hope you're feeling better," one wrote, to which he replied: "A long way to go Barbara."

The post in question that his fan had responded to involved a frustrating incident that the GB News presenter was having to deal with, having discovered that a fake account had been set up pretending to be him.

VIDEO: Eamonn Holmes shares an update on his back surgery

The TV favorite took to Instagram to warn his followers not to interact with them.

He wrote: "This is yet another false account trying to be me. If some 1thousand 6 hundred of you are looking for me....here I am at @eamonnholmes .... please spread the word and close this latest fraudster down."

Other supportive comments from Eamonn's fans included: "Don't fret Eamonn," and "Hope you are okay Eamonn."

Eamonn Holmes shared a frustrating online incident while answering a fan about his health

Many more used the opportunity to ask the dad-of-four about his health, with one writing: "Hope you're recovering well, have reported another one today as well! Pity they dont have anything better to do with their time!! Get well soon x," while another wrote: "Hey Eamonn, hope the op went well."

Eamonn is recovering following back surgery, having been in pain for over 18 months. He went under the knife at the end of September in a bid to improve his health.

He gave a virtual interview on GB News last week following his surgery, joined by co-star Isabel Webster and Paul Hawkins from the studio.

The GB News host has been in a lot of pain for months

Introducing his appearance on the show, Isabel said: "Now as you know I'm not normally joined by Paul Hawkins in the morning, it's usually my lovely co-presenter Eamonn Holmes but last week he decided to undergo back surgery and I'm pleased to say he joins us from the comfort of his home this morning. Hello my long lost friend, how are you?"

The dad-of-four responded: "Thank you, this time last week I was lying on a slab in a hospital being operated on so it's one week on from the operation. I have to say, rumours of my death have been hugely exaggerated as Mark Twain would say…

Eamonn with wife Ruth Langsford

"I'm one week on, it's early days, and it will probably be about three weeks Isabel before they will know if it's been a success or not."

The presenter candidly admitted before the surgery that it had a 20% chance of making things worse, but he felt that it was worth the risk.

"It's an operation that carries a 20 per cent risk of going wrong, but such is the pain and restrictions that I have been suffering for the past 18 months, I've decided it is a risk I am willing to take," he told the Express.

