Goldie Hawn speaks up on Mental Health Day in video from home

Goldie Hawn took to social media to share an impassioned video from her family home in honor of Mental Health Day.

The actress has been a passionate advocate for mental health with her organization, MindUP, and talked about the need to raise awareness.

"It's a time for us to realize that there's an epidemic. There's an epidemic of mental health, or really mental illness, today like never ever before in history," she stated.

Opening up about her own experiences with anxiety when she was younger, Goldie added: "And I have so much compassion because I too had issues around this when I was quite young.

"And I think it's really important to know that it's okay to befriend someone, to notice they're not well. To let them speak about it, that it's not anything to be embarrassed about."

She urged those watching to ensure that people they love get the necessary assistance. "Also, I think that what we need to do is to help them get help.

Goldie spoke on Mental Health Day about empowering those with such illness

"Mental stability and wellness is just as important as your physical body. They're connected, and we wanna create ways that we can help people feel better about the world."

While growing more serious, the star continued: "It's hard. It's not great right now. We've been through a lot of things.

"But we do have the capacity to get better. If we make the effort and we help the people that we love, and even some that we don't. Because mankind, we need each other."

Goldie concluded: "Anyway, it's a big day today. Let's keep thinking about others and our own mental stability."

The actress is a prolific advocate for mental health awareness

The Oscar winner was inundated with praise and love in the comments section of her video, as one fan wrote: "Thank you for continuing to speak up and speak out! Mind Up."

Another said: "There's so much negative stigma surrounding mental health issues. Thank you very much for speaking about your own story," while a third added: "Parents of children in California… Please listen to Goldie's words."

