Goldie Hawn, 78, wows in skintight leggings in unexpected home video

It's hard to believe Goldie Hawn turned 78 last week! The Overboard actress is still as energetic and gorgeous as ever, and a video posted by Goldie's daughter Kate Hudson proved that though she's nearing her eighties, she still has an incredible body.

Kate took to Instagram to share an insight into the family's Thanksgiving celebrations, with the wholesome video opening with Goldie sauntering around the kitchen in her activewear.

The 78-year-old rocks skintight black leggings and a tank top, appearing to be fresh from a workout, as she helps her daughter prepare the special feast, with fans enamoured by their family setup. Watch the video below to see Goldie's figure-hugging outfit.

"Imagine Goldie Hawn is your mom!!!!" one fan mused, with another agreeing: "I was thinking just that- she is such a legend."

The clip shows Goldie seeking out a can opener to open a tin of Campbell's mushroom soup, with one fan amused by the situation. "And she uses Campbell Soup to cook! LOL!"

Others wished to be part of their family, commenting: "If you’re looking for someone to adopt, I’m available," and: "Your mother and your fam is just so adorable, Kate! I just love watching them all together and the love!"

© Getty Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson are very close

Later in the video, Goldie Hawn's husband Kurt Russell makes an appearance, beaming for the camera alongside Kate, thrilling fans.

"Kurt looks great!" and: "Beautiful family! Kurt looks adorable."

While Kurt certainly did look charming, we couldn’t take our eyes off Goldie and wondered how she looks so fabulous. Luckily for us, the actress has shared several insights into her fitness routine on social media.

© Monica Schipper Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell on the red carpet

In a video posted in October 2022, Goldie shared a lengthy insight into her workouts, sharing the importance for her mental and physical health.

"Physical exercise can help boost our mood, concentration, and also help us achieve a positive outlook on life," she wrote. "The great news is that exercise doesn’t have to be strenuous or take a long time to make us feel good. Studies show low or moderate intensity exercise is enough to make a difference in our mood, behavior and thinking patterns."

In the clip, the First Wives Club star bounced on a mini trampoline before performing weights with two bottles of wine – a woman after our own hearts!

Goldie adds she loves to walk too, explaining: "You know, walking is the most important thing you can possibly do."

We're glad Goldie has found an exercise routine that works for her, she certainly looks great!

