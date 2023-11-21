Birthday girl Goldie Hawn, 78, looks sensational in unseen swimsuit photo surrounded by her famous family

Goldie Hawn turned 78 on November 21, and her doting family made sure that the Hollywood star felt special on her big day.

The First Wives Club actress' daughter Kate Hudson took to Instagram on the morning of her mom's birthday to share a heartfelt tribute dedicated to the star, which included many previously-unseen family photos of Goldie surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

Lots of these pictures had been taken on the family's exotic vacations, with Goldie looking stunning in a black swimsuit in one stand-out image alongside Kate.

Other photos included Goldie dressed up as a princess with her granddaughter Rani, four, and footage of the star dancing on a yacht in Greece.

In the caption, Kate wrote: "A woman who is easy to celebrate! Happiest Birthday to the most fun, beautiful and inspiring mother. We love you big time Gogo. Join me in using one word to describe what Gogo means to you and shout out a big HBD. My word for you today @goldiehawn is MAGNIFICENT."

Goldie shares Kate, 44, and Oliver, 47, with ex-husband Bill Hudson. She is also mom to Wyatt Russell, 37, who she shares with long-term partner Kurt Russell.

The family have always enjoyed a double celebration this time of year, as it's not only Goldie's birthday, but in a few days time, it will be Thanksgiving.

They are incredibly close, and at the start of the week, Goldie's daughter-in-law, Meredith Hagner, took to Instagram to share a number of photos from her time in New York City, which is where Kate's oldest son Ryder, 19, is currently living.

Pictures from previous trips included one of Meredith and Goldie walking around the West Village in the snow, likely from a trip visiting Ryder, who attends NYU.

Goldie and Kurt have seven grandchildren between them and a reported eighth on the way, as Meredith is rumored to be pregnant, although she has not officially announced it herself.

The pair first started dating on Valentine's Day in 1983, but have never felt the need to get married. During an appearance on UK chat show Loose Women in 2015, Goldie was asked why she hadn't married Kurt after all their years together.

She replied: "I would have been long divorced if I'd been married. Marriage is an interesting psychological thing. If you need to feel bound to someone, then it's important to be married.

"If you have independence, if you have enough money and sense of independence and you like your independence, there's something psychological about not being married because it gives you the freedom to make decisions one way or the other. "For me, I chose to stay. Kurt chose to stay, and we like the choice."

Goldie and Kurt's first date was to the Playboy Club where they learnt how to dance. After being asked about her "awesome first date at the iconic club," on Today with Hoda & Jenna back in January, Goldie clarified: "We did that and we went out because we had to learn to dance for the show. And we thought 'let's go and learn how to do the Jitterbug together.' It was kind of romantic, the whole night was romantic. That's my story and I'm sticking to it!"

The First Wives Club actress previously revealed the secret to her long-lasting relationship with Kurt too, telling E! News that it was all to do with having separate bathrooms. She said: "The secret to my romance is separate bathrooms."

