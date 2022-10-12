Ryan Seacrest steps away from Live! following Covid diagnosis The TV star is in quarantine

Ryan Seacrest left fans saddened as he revealed the reason for his recent absence from Live with Kelly and Ryan over the past few installments.

The star shared on Tuesday that he had tested positive for Covid-19 a few days prior and currently is at home quarantining and recovering.

"I don't know how I avoided it for so long but unfortunately I tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago and I'm currently in quarantine," he wrote.

"While I'm feeling the usual symptoms, I hope to make a quick recovery," he added, further sharing some insight into how he was spending his time away.

"I'll be in bed watching TV this week so please let me know if you have any recommendations (especially for any foodie shows!)."

Ryan was last on Monday's episode of the show alongside his co-host Kelly Ripa and her son, Michael Consuelos, as the guest.

Ryan shared news of his Covid-19 diagnosis on social media

Since then, he has been replaced by her husband Mark Consuelos, as the two get to talking about family time and the success of her newly released book, Live Wire, having only recently embarked on a tour in support of the release.

A few days prior to his diagnosis, he took to social media to pay tribute to his co-star and close friend on her birthday with a hilarious montage of photographs together.

"Happy birthday to a dear friend, co-host, brilliant author, and devoted wife & mother. It's a privilege and a joy to get to work with you everyday," he wrote.

He also shared his love and support for her once her book came out, posting another photo of the pair reading it and reacting with shock.

The TV star supported his Live! co-host when her book dropped

"You won't believe what @kellyripa wrote... Her book 'Live Wire' hits stands TODAY and is filled with real-life stories that are humorous, relatable, and incredibly witty."

