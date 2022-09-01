Penny Lancaster always looks effortlessly beautiful and she stunned on Thursday as she made a heartfelt tribute to her son-in-law, Sean Stewart, on his birthday.

The wife of Rod Stewart looked incredibly glam in a post she shared on her Instagram Stories that featured her and Sean stood together in front of a postcard-worthy backdrop that featured adorable buildings, a little jetty down into the docks and a large planter full of flowers in front of them. Tagging Sean, Penny simply attached a 'happy birthday' sticker to the post.

The star looked incredible in the snap, as she styled out a breathtaking white gown that gracefully sunk down to the floor. She finished the look off with a multicoloured bag and a pair of sandals.

Penny is the matriarch of a blended family, and shares two sons with husband Rod. The rock star, meanwhile, is also father to an additional six children.

Son Sean has made a name for himself and one of the stars of the reality television series Sons of Hollywood back in 2007.

Penny posed with her son-in-law during a trip away

Penny and the family have been spending time in Italy recently and in August, the mum-of-two melted hearts as she shared a stunning family photo from their time away.

The blonde beauty wore an off-white sleeveless minidress with her long locks teased into loose waves and she beamed for the camera as she stood next to her husband with their two sons, Alastair, 16, and Aiden, 11, on either side of the couple.

They were also joined by Rod's children including his daughter Ruby, 35, who shared the photo to Instagram and penned an emotional message to Penny.

Penny is close with her family

Ruby captioned the image: "I left Italy with my heart as full as my belly… Our last family vacation was in 2015, so this one was well overdue.

"We all live in different places now and sometimes we miss some pretty important milestones in one another's [lives]. It can be difficult getting us all together, but the incredible @penny.lancaster managed to do it this time.

"This trip was so much more than a vacation, but a bonding experience. We laughed, we cried, caught up on lost time, we sang and danced, even suffered from a few water sport injuries. I am beyond grateful for this mixed batch of personalities that is the Stewart Clan. I don’t know where I'd be without you lot. Love you guys…

"Thank you dad for reminding us of the importance of family and Thank you Penny for always bringing us together again… #onevibe."

