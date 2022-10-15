Queen Consort Camilla is the epitome of elegance in navy co-ord Queen Camilla looks so chic in her all-navy ensemble

Queen Consort Camilla looked timelessly elegant on Saturday as she visited the Ascot Racecourse, wearing the most beautiful navy ensemble.

The wife of King Charles looked radiant as she attended the British Champions day, wearing a navy midi dress with a white v-neck trim and a matching coat by Bruce Oldfield.

Camilla looked radiant in the head-to-toe navy ensemble

The royal teamed the co-ord with a pair of opaque black tights and black pumps with a slight heel, along with a box handbag. Camilla rounded off the look with a navy hat containing the same white trim as her coat and dress. Lovely!

Accessorised to perfection, the royal opted for her signature pearl necklace, which she wore with a pair of matching clip-on earrings. As for her makeup, Queen Camilla was seen to be wearing a touch of eyeshadow and a flutter of mascara, finished with a light rouge lip.

The Queen Consort was all smiles as she attended the Ascot Racecourse, despite her husband King Charles' horse failing to secure a victory. The day marked one year since the late Queen made her final appearance at the grounds, where she made regular appearances over the years before her passing on September 8.

