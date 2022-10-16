Jamie Oliver opens up about 'constant battle' in emotional message The dad-of-five got vulnerable…

Jamie Oliver posted a heartfelt message to Instagram on Sunday, speaking about his "constant battle" with reading and how he has nonetheless managed to write more than 20 books.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the star wrote a long message over three stories, which opened: "Something I don't really talk about much is the constant battle I have with words and reading…"

The dad-of-five went on to describe how he had struggled at school and felt "very frustrated and resentful" at the time.

However, the star revealed that he had since learned to see his difficulties "not as a failure but an opportunity, an opportunity to look at things very differently".

WATCH: Jamie Oliver shares extremely candid throwback video with his family

Jamie continued: "I'm old enough now to have a little wisdom on my shoulders only gained by the way mainly through failures… And learning from them and evolving and staying authentic to the original dream and trying again and again…

"If you personally struggle with anything, maybe look at it differently and take a beat and a different approach.

The star opened up on Instagram

"Everyone struggles, everyone has a story that can be used to propel them forward or pull them back. I believe it's how you choose to look at it that defines which path you take…

"Do your thing and problem-solve and please dream. Fantasise & imagine things… I'm not sure it was all supposed to be easy anyway!!"

The chef, presenter and author, who has now written 26 books, revealed that he doesn't write his books in a notebook or on a computer, but via dictaphone.

Jamie shares five children with wife Jools

He then finished by encouraging his fans to "embrace the currency of failure", going on: "We are embarrassed of trying and failing… It's just not British!

"I believe this is very unhealthy both mentally and in our productivity as humans and a community… I believe that if our relationship around failure is managed properly [it's] a key to a much healthier future."

