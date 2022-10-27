How Prince Harry plans to spend the proceeds from his memoir

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Prince Harry is due to release his memoir, Spare, on 10 January 2023, and it has been shared what the Duke of Sussex plans to do with proceeds raised.

DISCOVER: Why Meghan Markle stopped Prince Harry mid-proposal

Harry will be donating a large portion of the proceeds to charities that are close to his heart. The father-of-two has already donated $1,500,000 to Sentebale and will donate a further £300,000 to the WellChild charity. Both of the charities are incredibly close to the Duke's heart, and he was due to attend the WellChild Awards in the UK when his grandmother, the Queen, passed away.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry gets told he would've made Princess Diana "proud"

Harry has been a patron of WellChild for 15 years; the charity provides care to children or young people with complex needs.

READ: Prince Harry's secret UK visit before the Queen's death revealed

SEE: Prince Harry's ex Chelsy Davy shares first picture of baby son

The royal founded Sentebale in 2006 alongside Prince Seeiso of Lesotho which supports children and young people living with HIV in Lesotho and Botswana.

Earlier this year, Harry told rugby player Gareth Thomas, who lives with the condition, that fighting stigma around the illness is something that he can't turn "his back on".

Speaking during National HIV Testing Week, the royal explained: "I think once you get to meet people and you see the suffering around the world, I certainly can't turn my back on that.

A sizeable amount of the proceeds will go to Harry's HIV charity, Sentebale

"Then add in the fact that my mum's work was unfinished, I feel obligated to try and continue that as much as possible. I could never fill her shoes especially in this particular space but because of what she did and what she stood for and how vocal she was about this issue."

READ: Meghan Markle reveals old habit she has picked up again since leaving the UK

LOOK: Meghan Markle's friend releases new photo of her and Prince Harry – and they look so in love

In April 1987, Princess Diana opened the UK's first specialist HIV/AIDS unit at London's Middlesex Hospital.

"HIV does not make people dangerous to know. You can shake their hands and give them a hug. Heaven knows they need it," she said. "What's more, you can share their homes, their workplaces, and their playgrounds and toys."

Spare by Prince Harry, £28.00, Amazon

PRE-ORDER

The Duke's memoir will be published by Penguin Random House and is set to provide an "intimate and heartfelt" first-hand account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him over the years.

DISCOVER: Why Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's kids could be the first royals with a Hollywood career

MORE: The one sport Prince Harry can never beat Prince William at

In a press release, the publisher said: "Spare takes readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the 20th century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother's coffin as the world watched in sorrow and horror.

"As Diana, Princess of Wales was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling – and how their lives would play out from that point on. For Harry, this is his story at last."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.