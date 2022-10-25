Mike Tindall teased about royal medals in new pizza advert for Domino's - watch Zara's husband has a great sense of humour!

Zara Tindall's husband, Mike Tindall, has a great sense of humour, and that was clear to see in a new advert he and good friend James Haskell have filmed to promote Domino's pizza.

Mike and new dad James appear in a four-minute ad, with James calling Mike for help after realising he has forgotten to order food for a "Meet the baby party" he is throwing at his family home.

After calling Mike for help, because he "owes him one", the father-of-three more than delivers his promise after getting him eight pizzas, which happen to be discounted at 50%, and taking them over to James' house via helicopter.

"Tinds, what a boy, and in a heli," James tells Mike as he arrives at his home with the food. "Someone must have owed you a really big favour, but thank you brother, I appreciate it."

Mike happily delivers pizza to James' house

"Standard, you know me mate, friends in high places," Mike jokes, before adding: "I always deliver for you, luckily, Domino's always deliver on the food."

Teasing Mike, James then tells him: "Calm down, what do you need? A medal?"

"Don't be like that, an invite is fine," Mike responds whilst smiling. "Yeah, I'd love to chief, but there's already one big baby there and we don't need another one, so do us a favour and jog on, will you?" James tells him, before leaving him alone outside his house.

Towards the end, Mike gets teased about his medals

The advert comes just a month after fans of Mike wondered why he appeared wearing three medals during the Queen's mourning period.

Mike was forced to address the matter on his The Good, The Bad and the Rugby podcast, revealing he "hates" wearing them, but does so because he has to.

He then explained that he received a Diamond Jubilee medal in 2012 because he was married into the royal family by that time. He further revealed that people working in the Queen's household also received one, as did those who had been actively serving in the Armed Forces for five years.

Mike wore three medals at the time – his MBE and two Jubilee medals.