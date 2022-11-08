Goldie Hawn talks about love in personal video from sprawling garden The Overboard star is keeping an open mind

Goldie Hawn has always kept mental health as a top priority in her life, especially working on spreading awareness through her organization, MindUp.

The actress took to social media on Monday to share a video as part of her series on Instagram to talk about love and how it affects mental health.

VIDEO: Goldie Hawn reveals heartbreaking battle with depression

"I chose a really complicated one. But I really wanna keep my mind up this week for love," she said. "I want to talk about the feeling of love."

She delivered her video dressed in all black with bright blue jewelry pieces while sitting in her sprawling garden, identifiable by the quirky statue of a cow behind her.

"The feeling of love, the feeling of your heart actually is the most connected to your brain. Looking at love as medicinal, I think we can focus on other things."

She spoke of the relationship between the heart and the brain and how she believed in the power of creating a capacity for love to improve one's mental and physical health.

Goldie continued: "Today it's really, really hard to do that, we're dealing with a lot of obstacles today. But let's just put that aside, let's just do an inside job and really nurture your heart."

Goldie talked about love and its effects on mental health

She explained her reasoning by adding: "Why do I know this? Because I'm working with a neuroscientist now who's also a heart doctor.

"And he explained this incredible relationship between your brain and what you feel and your heart. So we wanna keep that positive."

The star ended by talking about keeping some love for oneself and allowing the heart to feel by saying: "Just give it to you.

"Because it'll make you not only feel better but it'll make you also wanna reach out and call someone and tell them you love them. That could make their day, and it'll make yours too."

The Cactus Flower star is a strong advocate for mental health awareness

Fans loved hearing from Goldie in such a personable and vulnerable way as one gushed: "Precious. You're so precious Goldie Hawn. Just adorable," and many others, including Paris Hilton, dropped heart emojis.

