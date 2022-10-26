Goldie Hawn's oldest grandson shows support for former stepdad Matt Bellamy The Hollywood star's family are incredibly close

Goldie Hawn is a doting mom and grandmother and is incredibly proud of her close-knit family.

The Hollywood star's oldest grandson, Ryder Robinson, who is the son of Kate Hudson and Chris Robinson, left home earlier in the year to attend college, but is still making sure that he keeps up with his family's news from afar.

The teenager has remained close to Kate's ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy - the father of his brother Bingham - and this week was one of the first to like the Muse star's Instagram post updating his fans on his family's latest adventure.

VIDEO: Meet Goldie Hawn's grandchildren

The musician took his daughter Lovella on the European getaway, and even bumped into a Muse fan while there, taking a selfie with someone wearing a T-shirt with his face on it.

Ryder went off to attend New York University in September, moving coasts in the process and leaving behind his family in LA.

Just before he went away, Ryder was supported by his mom, Matt, and Kurt Russell, who all came out to watch him perform in his band in LA.

Goldie Hawn's grandson was one of the first to like Matt Bellamy's holiday post

Matt shared several photos from the event on social media, alongside the caption: He wrote: "@mr.ryderrobinson killing it with @thecodependence at @themintla tonight. He's off to @nyuniversity next week, can't believe it. Very proud of my boy!"

Matt and Ryder - whose father is musician Chris Robinson - are incredibly close, with the Muse star having helped raise him during his relationship with Kate.

Kate shares ten-year-old son Bingham with Matt, and went on to welcome daughter Rani with fiancé Danny Fujiawa.

Matt, meanwhile, went on to welcome daughter Lovella in 2020, with Elle Evans, who he married in 2019.

Ryder with his famous grandmother

Kate previously opened up about her relationship with her exes, revealing that she felt very lucky with such a supportive setup. She told Women's Health in 2021 while discussing the blended family: "One thing that Matt said to me, which I loved, is, 'I just want to make sure that Bing feels like he's gaining something, not losing something.'

"I think it's even bonded us closer — me, Matt, Elle and Danny - because we have to trust that we're protecting each other."

"I'm really lucky. I've got lots of dads," the Almost Famous star added. "I trust them."

