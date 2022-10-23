Goldie Hawn talks marriage to long-term partner Kurt Russell in unexpected revelation The celebrity couple have been in a relationship since 1983

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are one of Hollywood's most beloved couples, and enjoy nothing more than spending time together and with their family.

The pair have been in a relationship since Valentine's Day 1983, and have been happily together ever since.

Goldie and Kurt share son Wyatt Russell, and Kurt has also helped to raise the star's children Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson, who she shares with ex-husband Bill Hudson.

VIDEO: Meet Goldie Hawn's adorable grandchildren

In interviews, Goldie often gets asked whether she would ever marry Kurt, and her attitude is incredibly refreshing.

During an appearance on UK chat show Loose Women in 2015, Goldie was asked why she hadn't married Kurt after all their years together.

She replied: "I would have been long divorced if I'd been married. Marriage is an interesting psychological thing. If you need to feel bound to someone, then it's important to be married. "If you have independence, if you have enough money and sense of independence and you like your independence, there's something psychological about not being married because it gives you the freedom to make decisions one way or the other.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have been together since 1983

"For me, I chose to stay. Kurt chose to stay, and we like the choice." Goldie and Kurt's first date was to the Playboy Club where they learnt how to dance.

After being asked about her "awesome first date at the iconic club," on Today with Hoda & Jenna back in January, Goldie clarified: "We did that and we went out because we had to learn to dance for the show. And we thought 'let's go and learn how to do the Jitterbug together.' It was kind of romantic, the whole night was romantic. That's my story and I'm sticking to it!"

The celebrity couple have no plans to get married

The First Wives Club actress previously revealed the secret to her long-lasting relationship with Kurt too, telling E! News that it was all to do with having separate bathrooms.

She said: "The secret to my romance is separate bathrooms." Goldie added on her relationship with her family: "The best piece of parenting advice I gave Kate was to learn from the mistakes I made."

