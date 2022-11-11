Best Black Friday fitness deals 2022: FitBit watches, Nike workout clothes, exercise equipment & more

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Black Friday is just around the corner, and we're expecting the shopping event to be bigger than ever. There's going to be huge fitness deals across some of the biggest brands including Luluemon, FitBit and Decathlon - and some have already begun to slash their prices. We're expecting swift sell-outs on many of the sales, which is why we've rounded up the best health and fitness discounts to either buy or bookmark for Black Friday weekend.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday on in 25 November this year. Most deals run across the entire weekend, and some have already started. Keep reading for the best Black Friday fitness deals for 2022.

Nike Black Friday deals 2022

Nike is already offering discounts under their Black Friday section, and we're expecting even bigger savings to follow. Last year, shoppers could save 25% off across the site for Nike members, with discounts on everything from womenswear, menswear, kidswear and footwear.

Adidas Black Friday deals 2022

Last year's Black Friday saw Adidas dropping tons of savings across trainers, bags, clothing, and more - with a further 20% saving off sale items. We're expecting similar deals this year, and we can't wait.

JD Sports Black Friday deals 2022

Last year, JD Sports offered savings of up to 50% on their site. The best bit? They even slashed prices on the big shots such as Nike, Adidas, Puma and Under Armour.

Puma Black Friday deals 2022

Puma's Black Friday sale is up there as one of the best - and there are already plenty of savings to be had across the site. Last year, Puma offered 45% off when you spend £150 and 30% off almost everything. If you want to grab exclusive access to the discounts, download the Puma app.

Under Armour Black Friday deals 2022

Under Armour has long been on our radar for workout wear that's both stylish and functional. Last year the brand offered up to a huge 40% off, so we're hoping for similar savings again.

FitBit Black Friday deals 2022

Fitbit watches can be game-changing when it comes to tracking your goals - and Black Friday is the perfect time to get your hands on one. Last year, Curry's was slashing prices across almost all of the FitBit models, and we think this year will be the same.

Very Black Friday deals 2022

From Reebok exercise bikes to New Balance trainers, Very's Black Friday sale is one to have on your radar, and from headphones and fitness trackers to sportswear and trainers, there are already tons of deals available, on practically everything you need in the world of wellness.

Echelon Black Friday deals 2022

Equipment brand Echelon's Cyber Monday sale is well and truly underway, offering massive savings on everything from home spin bikes to rowing machines.

Amazon activewear Black Friday deals 2022

If you're looking for a new gym kit, Amazon could be the perfect destination to shop Black Friday deals on bra tops, leggings, hoodies and more, with discounts of up to 40% off.

Amazon gym equipment Black Friday deals 2022

Home gym equipment is an investment, and what better time to invest than just in time for the new year. Amazon is plummeting prices across plenty of home gym must-haves right now.

Lululemon Black Friday deals 2022

No brand does activewear like Lululemon does, and we're pleased to tell you it has joined the Black Friday brigade once again for 2022.

North Face Black Friday deals 2022

North Face officially launches its Black Friday sale on 18 November with early access sign-ups, and we're expecting big things.

Sweaty Betty Black Friday deals 2022

Sweaty Betty is Kate and Pippa Middleton's go-to sportswear brand, while Reese Witherspoon and Jessica Alba are also big fans, so its Black Friday deals are a no-brainer.

Theragun Black Friday deals 2022

Fitness fans will be thrilled to learn that Theragun - the cult massage device for sore muscles - has some epic deals on, with up to £100 off.

Wowcher Black Friday deals 2022

Wowcher has some epic deals on fitness equipment, with up to 87%. Yep, really. They're already available, while we're expecting bigger things throughout Black Friday weekend.

Puresport Black Friday deals 2022

Last year, Puresport offered up to a whopping 60% off their entire range! We're hoping to see similar savings return again this Black Friday. The range includes premium CBD products and nootropic supplements proven to work wonders for sleep, focus, energy, hormone balance, immune system and more.

Innermost Black Friday deals 2022

Innermost offered 25% off and double points for anyone with an account last Black Friday. Deals won't go live until the big day on 26 November, but we're expecting similar savings to be revealed. The brand is a fave with fitness experts, offering everything from protein powders and beauty, muscle gain, weight loss and sleep supplements, so it's well worth the wait.

Decathlon Black Friday deals 2022

Decathlon is home to the best of the best when it comes to outdoor exercise equipment, stocking more expensive, yet timeless, investments. Last Black Friday they cut costs by up to 50% and we're counting on similar discounts for 2022. That's what you call a wise way to spend your money.

