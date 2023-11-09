The best early Black Friday clothing deals you need to know about for 2023

It's the biggest shopping event of the year, and while Black Friday officially lands on 24 November for 2023, deals are already dropping. So if you've been holding off to make your next fashion purchase, we've got the low down on everything you can expect to get for less.

Whether you want to upgrade your winter wardrobe with classic capsule pieces, you have your eye on something statement for party season or you're looking for a stylish Christmas gift, there's no better time to buy it than Black Friday. Pretty much all of our favourite fashion brands are taking part and there are huge discounts already to be had. Scroll on to discover all of the best early deals worth shopping for.

How we chose the best Black Friday clothing deals

We've only included fashion brands we know and love here at HELLO! - plus several royal and celebrity favourites. We buy from these regardless of deals and discounts. Variety: From wool-blend coats to leather trousers and maxi dresses to knee-high boots, you'll find a wide range of deals to shop now.

The best Black Friday clothing deals to shop now