Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The best early Black Friday clothing deals you need to know about for 2023

Subscribe

Subscribe

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

The best early Black Friday clothing deals you need to know about for 2023

Early Black Friday fashion deals you don't want to miss

black friday fashion
Hollie Brotherton
Hollie BrothertonLifestyle & Commerce Senior Writer
Share this:

It's the biggest shopping event of the year, and while Black Friday officially lands on 24 November for 2023, deals are already dropping. So if you've been holding off to make your next fashion purchase, we've got the low down on everything you can expect to get for less.

Whether you want to upgrade your winter wardrobe with classic capsule pieces, you have your eye on something statement for party season or you're looking for a stylish Christmas gift, there's no better time to buy it than Black Friday. Pretty much all of our favourite fashion brands are taking part and there are huge discounts already to be had. Scroll on to discover all of the best early deals worth shopping for.

The best early Black Friday clothing deals at a glance

How we chose the best Black Friday clothing deals

  • Brands: We've only included fashion brands we know and love here at HELLO! - plus several royal and celebrity favourites. We buy from these regardless of deals and discounts.
  • Variety: From wool-blend coats to leather trousers and maxi dresses to knee-high boots, you'll find a wide range of deals to shop now.
  • Top deals: While Black Friday is still a couple of weeks away, we've used our inside knowledge (and a bit of research) to find the very best sales that are already available to shop.

The best Black Friday clothing deals to shop now

  • John Lewis Black Friday Deals

    Mint Velvet scarf coat

    Mint Velvet Wool Blend Scarf Coat

    John Lewis is one of our go-to stores for Black Friday - the deals site-wide are incredible and they're already dropping. Our first purchase? This amazing Meghan Markle-inspired scarf coat by Mint Velvet, which you can shop with 20% off.

  • H&M Black Friday Deals

    H&M cashmere jumper

    H&M Cashmere Jumper

    Real cashmere is a style investment and there's no better time to buy than Black Friday. There's currently 20% off a selection of pieces at H&M, and this gorgeous jumper is selling out fast.

    Check back during the Black Friday weekend, when we expect discounts of up to 70%.

  • Matches Fashion Black Friday Deals

    Frankie Shop leather trousers

    The Frankie Shop Pernille Faux Leather Trousers

    Matches Fashion is up there with our very favourite destinations for a designer buy, and for Black Friday it's not uncommon to see savings of up to 70%.

    It's yet to officially land, but there are still big discounts in the Outlet, like these coveted straight-leg faux leather trousers by The Frankie Shop with 55% off (or 70% in the US).

  • Boden Black Friday Sales

    Boden floral dress

    Boden Floral Ruffle-Neck Maxi Dress

    Another of Princess Kate's favourite brands, Boden had 40% off selected styles plus 20% off everything full-price last year. 

    For now you can take 15% off new-in styles with code H6N6 (or B8Q1 in the US), like this gorgeous floral maxi dress. We love it styled with statement earrings and knee-high boots.

  • ASOS Black Friday Deals

    Topshop blazer

    Topshop Textured Blazer

    ASOS drops some amazing sales all year round, but they're even better for Black Friday weekend, with up to 80% off almost everything last year.

    Looking to bag yourself a deal early? Right now there's 20% off almost everything with code XOXO, plus up to 50% already off must-see styles.

  • Phase Eight Black Friday Deals

    Phase Eight jumper

    Phase Eight Etty Chunky Knit Jumper

    Phase Eight usually offers 20% off absolutely everything for Black Friday, but there's already a sale section with up to 60% off some amazing pieces. This cosy winter staple knit has 33% off.

  • Arket Black Friday Deals

    Arket quilted jacket

    Arket Quilted Shawl-Collar Jacket

    Arket has previously offered 20% off site-wide for Black Friday so we're hoping for much of the same for 2023. For now, take 15% off outerwear and winter accessories, like this bestselling shawl quilted jacket. 

  • New Look Black Friday Deals

    New Look striped jumper

    New Look Black Stripe Knit Long Jumper

    New Look has huge savings over the Black Friday weekend and starts dropping deals from the beginning of November. Shop now with up to 25% off cosy knitwear and nightwear. This striped jumper looks much more expensive than £25.

  • LK Bennett Black Friday Deals

    LK Bennett boots

    LK Bennett Astrid Suede Knee-High Boots

    Black Friday is big at LK Bennett – last year the Princess Kate-approved brand offered 20% off everything until Cyber Monday. 

    Right now, there's 30% off an incredible selection of boots and coats, like this luxe suede knee-high pair with a sexy slouch and stiletto heel.

  • Whistles Black Friday Deals

    whistles floral dress

    Whistles Dashed Animal Flippy Dress

    Whistles usually offers 20% off all full-price items in their Black Friday event. Shop the sale early with a huge 60% off selection pieces, like this animal print dress you'll want to wear on repeat this winter.

Other Topics

More Shopping

See more