Luke Bryan shares personal family news that may disrupt his career

Luke Bryan has many work commitments thanks to his music and TV career – but nothing is more important to him than his family.

The American Idol judge is a proud dad to Thomas 'Bo', 14, and Tatum, 12, who he shares with his wife Caroline Boyer Bryan. The couple also adopted their nephew and two nieces after Luke's sister Kelly passed away in 2007 and her husband Ben later passed away in 2017.

Like any working parent, the challenges of balancing work and family life are not lost on Luke, as he explained to E! News: "It's a tremendous challenge navigating this career and everything that goes with it.

"You just have to make personal goals to get home and move and there are a lot of nights that I travel through the night just to try to be there one day to hang with the boys."

As his sons are growing older, Luke admitted that the day will soon come when he will have to "slow down" to be there more for his boys.

"I'll probably slow it down a little bit as the boys get into high school and want to play even more sports," he added.

However, fans need not worry just yet as Luke doesn't appear to be hanging up his microphone any time soon following the announcement that he has extended his Las Vegas residency.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Luke revealed that he has added 12 new dates to his show at the city's Resorts World Theatre, beginning in February.

"We're having so much fun in Vegas, we're staying! New 2023 dates just announced! Tickets on sale Friday, Sept. 30," he wrote.

The latest extension on Luke's residency adds shows on February 1, 3, 4, 8, 10 and 11. In March, he'll return for more dates including March 22, 24, 25, 29 and 31. He'll round out the spring leg with a final date on April 1.

