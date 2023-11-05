David Muir shows off insanely toned legs in sporty photo alongside Deborah Roberts, Robin Roberts and more at New York Marathon

David Muir put his best foot forward, quite literally, on Sunday November 5, as he joined his ABC colleagues at the New York Marathon.

The World News Tonight with David Muir host was part of a 12-person relay team, consisting of stars including Deborah Roberts, Robin Roberts, Ginger Zee, DeMarco Morgan, who were all running to the 26.2 miles between them in conjunction with Team for Kids.

David was pictured posing with his running partners in a group shot posted by Deborah Roberts during the fun-filled day in the city, and looked sporty dressed in a pair of gray shorts teamed with sneakers and a Team for Kids charity running shirt.

Deborah - who was cheered on by doting husband Al Roker in the crowds (who was also there to support Today co-host Sheinelle Jones) - shared an upbeat message alongside the photo to summarise the experience.

"When we’ve done the last mile of the way…it’s sweet. What a #joy to run the relay race with my @abcnews colleagues for @nyrr team kids! Fabulous way to end the #weekend Congrats #team."

David Muir looked sporty as he posed with his fellow ABC relay team at the New York Marathon

David's former 20/20 co-host, Amy Robach, and her boyfriend T.J. Holmes were also among those taking part in the New York Marathon on Sunday.

Amy co-hosted 20/20 alongside David from 2018 until 2022, when she was dismissed from ABC following her high-profile affair with T.J.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are also taking part in the New York Marathon

The pair formed a close bond during the time they worked together and while it is unsure if they are still in touch, Amy's 20/20 replacement Deborah appears to have via a telling message from Al last week.

The Today host congratulated Amy and T.J. after they announced their return to work with a new podcast, Amy and T.J.

© Getty Images David Muir has had an exciting year in his career

He simply wrote: "Welcome back!" David had said in the past that he hoped he and Amy were "able to break through that noise and give these people the voice they deserve," while hosting together. The pair not only worked on 20/20 together, but Good Morning America too.

David regularly fills in on the popular morning news show, and back in 2021 he even took his long-running segment, American Strong, to GMA for a month.

Deborah Roberts is David Muir's new 20/20 co-host

At the time, Amy wrote a message on social media which read: "A big welcome to @davidmuirabc to the @abcgma3 family - making his debut appearance today to kick off his inspiring and heartwarming #americastrong series on all @abcnews platforms!

"I never miss David's incredible stories of ordinary Americans doing extraordinary work on @abcworldnewstonight." David's had a successful year at work, and just recently was named as the upcoming recipient for the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism.

David Muir and fellow ABC relay teammate Robin Roberts

The Cronkite Award is named after the late CBS anchor, Walter Cronkite, and has been honoring journalists and media executives since 1984.

David is the latest in a list of high-profile recipients, including Al Roker, Robin Roberts, Gayle King, Lester Holt, Anderson Cooper and Scott Pelley.

© Getty Images David Muir lives in New York

Upon hearing the news of his accolade, David said: "Walter Cronkite famously guided this country through some of the most trying moments in modern U.S. history and he did so by trusting his own compass, his deep commitment to journalism and the truth, and his willingness, in the darkest of times, to share his own humanity.

"To be honored in Cronkite’s name, is not only deeply humbling, it’s a call for us all to live up to those standards especially when they’re needed most.”

