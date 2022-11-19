Luke Bryan's wife suffering from 'arthritis and hip dysplasia' prior to surgery

Luke Bryan's wife Caroline has shared an update with fans after revealing she had undergone surgery and was now using a wheelchair.

Lina posted a video of herself in the chair during a chance to get some fresh air, and revealed why she used the phrase unexpected", admitting: "It wasn't unexpected, I just wasn't ready to accept it. I've known for a month that I had to have it. There was no emergency, no fall, no car wreck."

She then shared that she had "a lot of" arthritis as well as a "torn labrum and hip dysplasia' which had become "so bad we had to fix it".

"So, that's it. I will do whatever they tell me to do to get better and get back out. 'Cause this not being able to move is not for me," Lina added.

The singer's wife had previously revealed that she had undergone "unexpected" surgery on her hip at the Bone and Joint Institute of TN, posting a photo of herself wearing a scrub cap and hospital gown while hooked up to wires and machines ahead of her operation.

While her husband didn't appear to be in the room with her, Caroline revealed she was being well looked after by her friends.

"Well... unexpected hip surgery... but I got the best care and surrounded by the most selfless friends ever!" she captioned the photo, which also saw her giving the camera two thumbs up.

Caroline also shared a short clip following her procedure, which revealed the great care her friends were taking of her as she lay in the bed with her legs strapped together. She also showed off the sweet tweaks they had made to the walker by her bedside, adding personalized stickers which included "Y'all Need Jesus" and a photo of a gerbil.