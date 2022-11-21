Sharon Stone shares update on her health after upsetting diagnosis The Casino star is recovering

Sharon Stone revealed on social media earlier in the week that her health had taken a rocky turn after learning she had tested positive for Covid-19.

However, things are looking up for the actress, based on a new photograph she shared on her Instagram Stories with a positive update.

VIDEO: Sharon Stone speaks about recapturing her radiance after her stroke

She posted a picture of her long-awaited negative Covid test, writing: "OH HALLELUJAH! I'M NEGATIVE AT LAST! [Thanks] for the well wishes, THEY WORKED."

The Basic Instinct star took to Instagram previously to tell her followers online that she had tested positive for Covid after catching the virus from a nurse.

In footage from her living room at her home in LA, Sharon shared: "I'm on Day 16 testing positive for Covid. Now I'm a positive person but that's a lot of positivity even for me."

Detailing some of her symptoms, she added: "The scrambled brain, the isolation, it's a lot."

Sharon revealed that she'd finally tested negative for Covid-19

The mother-of-three reflected on the irony of the situation: "I managed to not get Covid for so long, do you know how I got Covid - because they stopped wearing masks. And do you know where I got Covid, from a nurse!"

Ending her message with an upbeat tone, Sharon said: "I'm a happy person and I'm happy to let all my bad thoughts go. I'm still happy and I'm still testing positive - do you know why? Because I'm positive!"

Fans at the time were quick to wish Sharon a speedy recovery, with one writing: "Feel better soon Sharon!" while another wrote: "Sending healing vibes your way." A third added: "Oh Sharon, I'm so sorry you're going through this!"

The actress caught the virus from a visit to her doctor's

The troubles followed shortly after the actress revealed she'd been misdiagnosed after a misplaced surgery, revealing that she had a large fibroid tumor that "must come out."

