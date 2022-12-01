Dan + Shay singer Shay Mooney details emotional health realization before losing 50lbs Shay is about to become a father for the third time

Shay Mooney has shared more details on his weight loss, revealing how he "had a moment" where he realized something needed to change.

The country star, one half of Dan + Shay, shared with fans in October he had lost 50lbs but on Thursday revealed on Today Show he was still losing pounds and joked: "I've got to stand next to this guy all the time," pointing to his bandmate Dan Smyers, 35.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dan + Shay singer Shay Mooney details emotional health journey after losing 50lbs

Shay then added: "I had this moment where I was just not feeling healthy. It wasn't necessarily for my appearance, but it was to feel healthy, and I'm down about 53 or 54 lbs."

Shay rocked skinny black jeans and a white tee, paired with a fall green jacket while Dan wore a festive cardigan with a white tee and blue jeans.

MORE: The most show-stopping looks from the 2022 CMA Awards red carpet

"Well you were handsome and sexy before," shared host Craig Melvin to which Shay stood and shook his hand.

Shay - a father-of-two whose wife Hannah is expecting their third son - took to social media earlier in the year to detail his changing health, revealing he had refocused his diet, and added more walking and weight-training to his days.

Shay performed on the Today Show with Dan

"Thank you guys so much for all your kind words about me lookin' healthy," he wrote on Instagram.

"Been a little over 5 months I believe and I'm down almost 50lbs. For those asking: Eating clean/not drinking alcohol and walking 7 miles a day. And some weights. That's it!" he continued, adding that he had "literally never felt better physically, mentally and spiritually".

Shay is going to be a father for the third time

In response, his famous pals were quick to comment on recent Instagram posts with Chris Lane sharing fire emojis and Hudson Moore commenting: "Lookin lean and mean my dud."

"Damn Shay looking amazing pal! Coming for that title of the fittest country star! Watch out Tim McGraw," joked one fan.