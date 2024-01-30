Celine Dion shares raw glimpse inside health battle and life away from the stage in epic comeback – details

Celine Dion is staging a personal comeback, but she's not returning to the stage just yet. Instead, her journey over the past year will be captured in a new documentary.

Amazon Prime Video announced that they had acquired the rights to produce a new feature-length documentary titled I Am: Celine Dion, directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Irene Taylor.

The project will provide a raw and personal glimpse inside the 55-year-old Canadian songstress' battle with Stiff Person Syndrome, which she announced in a heartbreaking video in December 2022. Watch it below…

The documentary will look at the singer's past and present as she continues to battle the rare disease, while also providing a peek at her life at home recovering, building back her strength, and continuing to work on music.

It also promises a dive into her couture touring wardrobe, time in the recording studio, and has been deemed an "emotional, energetic, and poetic love letter to music" in an official statement.

While a date for its release has not yet been revealed, Celine shared a personal message with regards to bringing her story to the screen once again. "This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me.

© Feeling Productions Inc Celine's story with Stiff Person Syndrome will be told in a new documentary

"As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have [realized] how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis."

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios, also shared a statement, which reads: "Celine Dion is a global megastar with a career defined not only by her extraordinary work ethic and passion, but by her dedication to her fans.

© Getty Images The singer has remained away from the public eye since late 2021 due to health challenges

"This documentary is a raw, intimate portrayal of a pivotal time in her personal life and career, pulling back the curtain on her journey as she overcomes an unthinkable diagnosis. It's an [honor] to be trusted with her story, and we can't wait to share it with Prime Video audiences around the world."

It was in late 2021 that the "Power of Love" singer first canceled her Las Vegas residency due to what was described as "severe and persistent muscle spasms."

© Getty Images "I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis."

In 2022, all her upcoming US and Canadian tour dates were also canceled, and in December of that year, she announced that all her tour dates were indefinitely postponed due to her disease.

Her older sister Claudette has shared frequent updates about her sister's health, stating that she is slowly but surely trying to build back her strength, although due to how little is known about the disease, it remains uncertain when she'll return to the big stage.

© Instagram The Canadian powerhouse is recovering at home with the help of family

Speaking to Canadian site 7 jours, Claudette recently said: "Some people have lost hope because it's an illness that isn't well known. If only you knew the number of phone calls the Foundation [Fondation Maman Dion, which helps underprivileged children] gets about Celine! People tell us they love her and they're praying for her. She gets so many messages, presents and blessed crucifixes."

