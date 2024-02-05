Steven Tyler, 75, makes return to the stage after painful vocal cord injury as he offers update on health and family

It looks like Steven Tyler's ready to get back on the stage and on the road, as the legendary rocker returned once again to herald the annual Jam for Janie GRAMMY Awards viewing party on Sunday.

The musician, 75, has annually hosted the event in support of his charitable organization Janie's Fund, created to "bring hope and healing to girls and young women that have experienced the trauma of abuse and neglect."

The star was taking time off performing to recover from a vocal cord injury he'd sustained while performing with Aerosmith during Peace Out: The Farewell Tour.

Steven returned to the stage to host the annual Jam for Janie GRAMMY Awards Viewing Party

The band announced last year that they would be postponing all their shows due to Steven's health, but on stage at Jam for Janie, he confirmed that he was indeed doing well.

"My throat's been better, but it is on the mend," he told the crowd. "And out of all things, I've decided to take the advice not from my doctors, but from the girls at Janie's house," and then proceeded to read out some of the letters he'd received from the girls of Janie's Fund that wished for his speedy recovery.

After delivering an impassioned speech to the audience to encourage more donations to the fund for young girls, the Aerosmith frontman did later take to the stage to perform, although stuck to the drums to give his voice a bit of rest.

His daughter Mia Tyler was there in support of her dad as well

Other attendees included Zooey Deschanel, Megan Fox, Melissa Joan Hart, Bijou Phillips, Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson, the Black Crowes, and Steven's daughter Mia Tyler with her son Axton.

On the red carpet, Mia, 45, gushed about bringing her six-year-old, shared with boxer Dan Halen, to the event for his first red carpet to not only see the good work they'd done with their charitable foundation, but also to "see his pop-pop perform."

Steven performed onstage as well, although mostly kept to drumming to preserve his voice

The actress also told People that while her dad was doing much better, he often refrained from following his doctor's orders and instead continued to talk as much as he could.

"He's not supposed to be talking sometimes, so I have to literally yell at him and be like, 'You can't be on the phone with me right now, let's just text,'" she said.

Mia's son Axton was also in attendance for his first red carpet event

"You can't shut him up – he can't close that mouth," Mia continued, although asserted that he was in fact "very healthy."

The band first shared an update in September concerning Steven's injuries, stating that a select few shows were being postponed. However, when the painful condition progressed, they revealed later that month that on doctor's orders, they were postponing the rest of the tour. "I promise we will be back as soon as we can!" a personal message from the musician read.

Since then, however, Steven has resurfaced occasionally on social media as well, most recently taking to Instagram with a photo from the recording studio and enthusiastically captioning it with: "THROAT'S ON THE MEND… BUT MY EARS STILL WORK! SO IN THE MEANTIME… IT'S STUDIO TIME… STARTING RE-MIXING AEROSMITH AEROSMITH!"

