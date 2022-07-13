Camilla reveals Prince Charles' secret hobby that keeps him fit at 73 We never imagined the royal was into this…

Prince Charles is rarely seen without a smile on his face, and in a new interview his wife, Duchess Camilla revealed what keeps the future king happy.

As part of her guest editorship of Country Life, to mark her 75th birthday, Duchess Camilla shared that Prince Charles is a "countryman to his very core" and that in the countryside is where he finds "true peace."

Camilla went on to detail Charles' most-loved country pursuit, explaining: "Whether he's hedge-laying in the pouring rain, striding, like a mountain goat, up impossibly steep Highland hills, planting trees in the arboretum or pruning at Highgrove, this is where he finds true peace."

It's the Prince of Wales' passion for hiking in the highland that's likely responsible for his enduring health.

There are many benefits to walking, including helping to maintain a healthy weight, strengthening the bones and muscles and improving muscle endurance.

Prince Charles always seems upbeat

Walking can also prevent or manage health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, cancer and type 2 diabetes.

Camilla spoke about her husband's love of walking on BBC Radio 5's The Emma Barnett Show in June 2020, saying of Charles: "He is probably the fittest man of his age I know."

Prince Charles has long loved hiking

Divulging some of her husband's biggest exercise secrets, Camilla continued: "He'll walk and walk and walk. He's like a mountain goat, he leaves everybody miles behind."

Other than a couple of brushes with Covid, Prince Charles is known for being in good health – perhaps credit to his love of the great outdoors.

