King Charles III's hobby he could take up again after major move The new monarch has an incredibly busy schedule

King Charles III was a keen swimmer in his younger years, with many photos showing him frolicking in the sea – but it is thought he has stepped back from the hobby in more recent times.

While his Gloucestershire home, Highgrove House, has a pool, it's outdoors and it was reported by Gloucestershire Live that the royal was wary of being seen by the public taking a dip in the exposed area of his garden.

Buckingham Palace, where the King is set to reside with Queen Consort Camilla, has an indoor pool – allowing the monarch to take a dip in private.

Swimming is notoriously good for soothing anxiety, as it encourages mindfulness, making it a helpful pursuit when the role of head of state gets too much for the new King.

His mother, Queen Elizabeth II was a talented swimmer too, taking to the waters from just 10 years old. According to Swimming World Magazine, the Queen started by swimming breaststroke and backstroke and quickly earned her first medal for swimming.

The young royal reportedly earned several lifesaving certificates over the years, and she received a badge recognising proficiency and grace in every stroke and in diving.

Ever the high achiever, Queen Elizabeth II was given an award for being the best female swimmer (for girls 14 years and younger).

King Charles will be able to swim again upon his move to Buckingham Palace

Upon her rise to the throne, Her Majesty was a patron of the Amateur Swimming Association (known as British Swimming today), reportedly because she saw swimming not just as a competitive sport, but as an activity that benefits wellbeing.

