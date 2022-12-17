Sharon Osbourne rushed to hospital after 'falling ill' on set of new show Sharon Osbourne was in Santa Paula at the time...

Sharon Osbourne has been rushed to hospital after reportedly falling ill while on the set of a new TV show.

The TV personality was staying at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, California, when 911 calls were made at 6.30pm on Friday 16 December and EMS workers allegedly responded to a "medical call".

Santa Paula Police Chief Don Aguilar confirmed to TMZ that Sharon was the patient. HELLO! has contacted her personal representatives for comment.

Sharon recently celebrated her 70th birthday with a big bash with her three children and loving husband Ozzy.

The 70-year-old shared photos of the celebration on Instagram, alongside the message: "All my wishes in one room. My [heart emoji] is full."

The couple danced in front of their nearest and dearest at the party - something that was all the more poignant because the Black Sabbath star has Parkinson's and has been using a cane for several years, making the dance even more emotional.

Sharon recently gave a moving account on how her life has been derailed since her husband was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease.

The mother-of-three appeared on new ITV documentary Paxman: Putting up with Parkinson's which aired on 4 October in the UK. "Suddenly, your life just stops - life as you knew it," said Sharon, describing the moment of Ozzy's diagnosis.

The heavy metal star was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2003 but has had to endure several more health problems since, including a recent diagnosis of COVID-19, a potentially deadly staph infection in 2018, pneumonia, and debilitating mobility injuries suffered during a fall inside his Los Angeles home in 2019, which resulted in multiple back and neck surgeries.