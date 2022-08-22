Sharon Osbourne wows in black swimsuit as she poses in the pool with Ozzy Osbourne The celebrity couple are living their best lives!

Sharon Osbourne shared a seriously enviable vacation photo over the weekend - and it's certainly caught the attention of her fans on social media!

Mrs O took to Instagram to share a picture of herself kissing husband Ozzy Osbourne while posing in the swimming pool.

The Talk star looked stylish dressed in a black swimsuit which was teamed with a white hat and sunglasses in the candid snapshot.

VIDEO: Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne's wild love story

She simply captioned it with a palm tree emoji and a love heart emoji.

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "Absolutely adorable," while another wrote: "Love you both, best couple ever." A third added: "What a truly beautiful couple."

It's an exciting time for Sharon and Ozzy, who recently became grandparents for the fourth time following the arrival of son Jack Osbourne's daughter Maple.

Jack welcomed Maple with fiancée Aree Gearhart, and is also father to three daughters - Pearl, Andy, and Minnie - who he shares with ex-wife Lisa Stelly.

Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne posed in the swimming pool on holiday

The couple will soon be expecting a fifth grandchild, too, with their daughter Kelly Osbourne announcing that she was pregnant earlier in the year.

The star is expecting her first child with her musician boyfriend Sid Wilson, 45. The loved-up couple first announced their exciting pregnancy news in May with a heartwarming social media post.

Taking to Instagram, Sharon and Ozzy’s daughter shared a pair of ultrasound photos along with the caption: “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why…

Sharon and Ozzy are couple goals

“I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!”

Her fans flooded the comments section with sweet well-wishes, with one writing: “You’re going to be the best Mumma!!!! Congrats Babe!” whilst a second noted: “Congratulations I am so happy for you.”

