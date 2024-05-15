Age-defying Shania Twain, 58, discusses strict 'athlete' diet secrets

Shania Twain has made it no secret that she puts a lot of thought and effort into staying healthy, especially when she's doing high-energy performances in risque outfits.

The You're Still the One singer, 58, is in her third residency in Las Vegas, which means eating lots of fruit and vegetables is one of her highest priorities to keep herself looking and feeling her best.

© Getty Images The singer has discussed her liquid diet

But instead of tucking into her usual vegetarian dishes of tofu stir-fry or pasta, Shania prefers to stick to a strict liquid diet. See what she's said about her "athlete" diet…

Shania's 'athlete' diet

"I am an athlete, I have to breathe, I have to project. I have to pace everything," she told The Sun in an interview.

"I only drink fluids all day until after the show. I drink my food, so I blend my food. Lots of blended ­spinach and blueberries."

Shania's love of smoothies comes as no surprise to fans since she has previously admitted she even travels with a blender!

© Instagram The 58-year-old said pasta is her go-to post-show meal

Her post-show indulgence is wildly different, however. "I am vegetarian, so I only eat ­vegetarian proteins, but I will eat whatever. I don’t eat like a rabbit. I am happy to have pasta, and I will have a glass of champagne after the show – I like to celebrate.

"It’s got to be good quality but I’m not a snob about it," she said.

Shania's body confidence

© Getty Images Shania Twain often shows off her figure with her on-stage outfits

Fishnet tights, bodysuits and mini dresses are just some of the show-stopping outfits fans can expect to see Shania rocking on stage.

Showing off her figure goes hand in hand with body confidence, which the singer has developed over time. Aside from just being comfortable in her skin, she aims to feel "liberated" during her performances.

"Every month or day that I may notice another sag or another bit of cellulite, I want to know it’s there. I want to be OK with it instead of thinking, I have to cover it up or not to look," she said, adding: "I have to take myself on the stage without feeling like I have to cover myself up. I want to feel ­liberated."

The singer's daily diet

High-energy performances aside, the Canadian superstar's daily diet remains packed full of nutrients.

"I stick to a mixture of real raw, whole-food items, every day. I make sure I’m eating greens every day, and nuts, and food that’s not processed. I do that every day," she told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

© Amy Sussman The Man! I Feel Like A Woman! hitmaker admitted she enjoys pasta, French fries and dill pickle chips

"If you end up eating bread and rice and pasta to satisfy yourself, then you’re probably not necessarily eating healthier. You might be sparing yourself some of the downsides of eating meat. But you’re not necessarily benefiting yourself by eating the starch."

While she sticks by this mantra with her breakfast smoothies, which often include raw coconut water, avocado, apple, blueberries and almonds, Shania said she still enjoys pasta, French fries and dill pickle chips.

But she has a clever way to curb her cravings for the latter! "To avoid the bag of potato chips, I’ll have one of my smoothies," Shania explained of her snacking habits.

