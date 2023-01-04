Adele worries fans as she struggles to walk amid crippling health woe Adele was on stage in Las Vegas when she admitted to struggling to walk

Adele worried fans during a performance in Las Vegas this week, after she appeared to struggle to walk.

"I have to waddle these days as I have really bad sciatica," she explained as she moved from one side of the stage to the other. Sciatica can cause pain in the lower back, the buttock and the back of the thighs and calves, and can be intense.

Adele's fans worried for the singer, with many taking to Twitter to offer advice and support. "Been qualified in massage for 15 years and curing/stopping the pain of sciatica is a specialty of mine. I can help you," one offered.

Another commented: "Get a discectomy [surgery to remove the damaged part of a disk]. I got a double microdiscectomy on 11/30 and felt immediately better, like a minute after the surgery. Best thing I did and wished I would have done it sooner."

A third said: "Adele, I feel your pain with sciatica. Try acupuncture! It really helps me."

Adele struggles to move around on stage due to her sciatica

Adele has spoken about her back pain in the past, opening up about her ailments in an interview with The Face in 2021: "I've been in pain with my back for, like, half of my life, really. It flares up, normally due to stress or from a stupid bit of posture."

She went on to explain she'd slipped several discs in her back, but working on strengthening her core muscles improved this.

Strengthening her core has helped with Adele's back pain

"Where I got my tummy strong, down at the bottom, which I never had before, my back don't play up as much. It means I can do more, I can run around with my kid a little bit more," she said.

