Lorraine Kelly reveals secret surgery to fix 'annoying' health woe Lorraine Kelly had keyhole surgery over Christmas – and was amazed by the results

Lorraine Kelly revealed that she had a very quiet Christmas break, as she spent the period recovering from surgery.

The 63-year-old was speaking to Dr. Hilary Jones on Tuesday's episode of her show, sharing that she'd had keyhole surgery to fix an ongoing health issue.

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly shares why she had surgery

Lorraine went on to thank her surgeon, praising the keyhole surgery he performed. " Thank you to professor Levy and his brilliant team because oh my goodness me, keyhole surgery is incredible!" Lorraine exclaimed.

"They just had to remove some calcification and a little bit of bone and I'm doing my physio and I'm all fine.

"I'm doing fine and I'm doing lots of different exercises and I'm getting there," she continued, before Dr. Hilary agreed: "You've got to do your physio, it's very important."

Lorraine Kelly is feeling much better post-surgery

Lorraine enthused once more about her procedure, adding: "But how amazing is keyhole surgery?"

Shoulder calcification, like Lorraine had, results in pain over the top of the shoulder and down the arm, with the pain worse when lifting the arm away from the body. It normally occurs in people over 40.

Lorraine had her surgery during the Christmas break

The keyhole surgery Lorraine had is normally performed under general anaesthetic, and sees the calcium deposits removed, with the area rinsed through.

Patients report a 90% success rate, with 60% of patients feeling better within six weeks, and 80-90% within three months. We're wishing Lorraine a speedy recovery!

