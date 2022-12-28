Julianne Hough looks sensational in daring black swimsuit during ski escape The former DWTS judge is enjoying a festive break!

Julianne Hough had a wild Christmas, spending it on the ski slopes, and she made sure to look after her muscles with a freezing ice bath.

And the professional dancer handled it with grace, and she certainly wowed with her choice of swimsuit, looking elegant in a sleek black one-piece that highlighted her never-ending legs. The star didn't show off the piece of swimwear in its full glory, however, hiding it behind a towel in one shot, while being fully submerged in the second.

"Ice bath crew," she captioned her shot as she posed with friends ahead of their dip into the icy waters.

Julianne then revealed that the ice bath wasn't the end of their adventures as they headed for a nearby gym together, and she had the outfit to match.

The star was the center of attention in a piece of figure-flattering gym wear that stole the show with its extravagant coloring and design.

The dancer looked incredible in her black swimsuit

Although Julianne will no doubt be enjoying her action-packed holiday, she will also be checking in with her brother who was involved in a car accident just before Christmas.

Derek shared a distressing video on Instagram which revealed scenes from the crash before he documented the aftermath following his return from the hospital.

The accident left his fiancée Hayley Ebert struggling to eat candy because of the cuts and bruises on her face.

Explaining the frightening incident, the couple shared the same post on their respective accounts on Friday, which read: "On December 12, Derek and I got into a pretty scary car accident in the mountains.

The dancer kept fit on her holiday

"Our accident involved a steep hill, icy roads, a tree, and worst of all, the fear that we would slide off the mountain. Given the circumstances, we have so much to be grateful for."

It continued: "First, that there were no other people involved. Second, the quick response from paramedics. And lastly, that we are both okay and that I only walked away a little banged up, a swollen face, and four stitches above my eyebrow.

"Now, more than ever, we realize how fragile life is and how important it is to love those around you. We hope that everyone has a safe, healthy, and happy holiday season."

