I tried Lush's new bath salts that promise improved sleep - here's what I thought These Lush products improved sleep quality for 81% of testers

You might want to put 'getting better sleep' high on your priority list this year.

According to the NHS, perfecting a quality sleep routine is said to enhance physical, mental, and emotional health, as well as reduce fatigue, decrease anxiety and even prevent obesity - but how do you improve your sleep quality?

I know I'm not alone when I admit I have trouble sleeping. Long days make for restless nights, and coupled with a (un)healthy dose of overthinking, I can sometimes be awake until the early hours trying to catch up on my forty winks. Luckily, 81 per cent of product testers found their NHS sleep score improved after four weeks of using Lush's new massage bars and Epsom salt bath bombs - so I also put them to the test.

Lush shoppers are giving the new massage bars five-star reviews

Lush's new magnesium range promises to be a total game-changer for tackling insomnia and restlessness. But how does it work?

The cosmetic brand's new products are packed full of magnesium, which is the fourth most abundant mineral in the human body. Its calming qualities are responsible for over 300 different functions, including brain function, energy production, muscle movement and repair, making it a great mineral to load up on before bedtime.

Lush recommends warming the massage bar in your hands before gliding the product onto anywhere you experience muscle soreness or post-exercise muscle fatigue.

Lush launched two new bath salt cubes in their magnesium range

After an early start in a core-burning Pilates class straight into a long day in the office, my muscles were calling for a soothing pre-bedtime bath and stretching out on the foam roller. I used the 'Deep Sleep' Epsom Salt cube just like a would a typical bath bomb, and was instantly lulled into a state of relaxation as a strong lavender scent filled my bathroom.

I followed it with a quick massage using the 'Deep Sleep' massage bar on my calves and arms where I felt the biggest burn from my exercise class before heading off to bed.

My one line takeaway...

While it doesn't deliver a magic sleep solution, Lush's new magnesium range is perfect for soothing sore muscles and calming a busy brain - and the super-luxe scent brings an instant spa-quality experience to your home.

