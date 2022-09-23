7 best bath bombs for a relaxing and luxurious bathtime

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Calling all bath bomb fans. It's that time of year again when bathtime becomes its own event. With the autumn sky darkening and temperatures beginning to drop, there's nothing like a nice hot bath to make you feel relaxed – and cosy – after a hard day's work.

One of the best ways to spruce up your bath is to add a super-luxe bath bomb into the mix – just ask Stacey Solomon. The Loose Women star is a big fan of bath bombs, and who can blame her? There really is no better way to indulge in a spot of R&R from the comfort of your own home.

Bring the spa home to you with the most colourful, scented and moisturising bath bombs from Boots, Etsy, Lush, Amazon and more. Enjoy!

Best bath bombs

ComfyCozy Crystal Bath Bombs Luxury Gift Set, £9.99, Amazon

100% Natural, vegan and organic, this Crystal Bath Bomb Gift Set helps to relieve fatigue while leaving your skin feeling moisturised and milky soft. The perfect self-care gift, there are three heavenly scents to enjoy, including lavender & amethyst, rose quartz and sapphire & jasmine.

Pumpkin Bath Bomb, £5, Lush

Get into the Halloween spirit with a pumpkin-themed bath bomb.

Baylis & Harding Bath Bomb Fizzers Gift Set, £6.50, Boots

The definition of Instagrammable, this bath bomb gift set from Baylis & Harding features subtle notes of jasmine and orange, as well as sparkling top notes of grapefruit and lemons.

Dead Sea Salt Bath Bombs, £14.99, Etsy

A bestseller on Etsy, treat yourself to a gorgeous box of six essential oil bath bombs which have been made with purifying Epsom sea salt and nourishing shea and cocoa butter.

Bath Bombs Gift Set Natural Bath, £9.99, Amazon

Both gentle and nourishing on your skin, Amazon's choice is this pretty bath bomb gift set which contains nine different bath bombs in a variety of colours.

I Heart Revolution Blackcurrant Frosted Bath Fizzer, £3, Superdrug

Be warned, this sweet-smelling bath bomb will make you crave doughnuts! Infusing your tub with bursts of colour and an irresistible scent, at £3 it's an absolute bargain.

Chanel Chance Eau Tendre Scented Bath Tablets, £53, John Lewis

Does it get more boujee than a Chanel bath bomb? Shop a set of 10 lavish bath tablets that are scented with floral, fruity notes of Chance Eau Tendre.

