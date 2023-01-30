Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell shares cancer diagnosis

Paul Burrell was diagnosed with prostate cancer in summer 2022, and the former royal butler shared details of his health with Lorraine Kelly on Monday's show.

Paul, who was Princess Diana's butler for 10 years said he was "tired," when Lorraine asked how he was feeling, before going on to explain the shocking side effects he's suffering from his treatment.

The former butler, who worked for the royal family for 21 years, shared that the cancer was found during a routine health check. He went on to explain he received an early diagnosis, pleading with female viewers of the shows to get the men in their lives to go for prostrate checks.

Paul went on to share how his cancer diagnosis, combined with the death of Queen Elizabeth II, made for a very difficult time. "She was my surrogate mother," he told Lorraine. "She taught me about life, she was the person I looked after every day, and she looked after me. When she passed, I was devastated."

Lorraine Kelly and Paul Burrell spoke about his cancer diagnosis

Dr. Hilary Jones joined Lorraine and Paul on the show to talk about the symptoms of prostate cancer, explaining that all men over 50 should have a PSA test for prostate cancer.

Paul explained that his cancer is on the outside of his prostrate, that it's like a "blister" and that if it burst, it could spread cancer.

Lorraine's viewers sent their sympathy to Paul Burrell

He's undergoing fast-track treatment, and is waiting for his operation in late February, with Lorraine promising "tonnes of support," to Paul, with him adding: "I will get through this."

Following the show, viewers took to Twitter to echo Lorraine's sentiment, writing: "Get better soon Paul, you can do this," and: "Best of luck to Paul Burrell after his cancer diagnosis."

