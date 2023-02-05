Pregnant Gemma Atkinson responds to fan concern about her health The Strictly Come Dancing star is expecting her second baby with fiancé Gorka Marquez

Gemma Atkinson is expecting a baby boy with her fiancé, Strictly star Gorka Marquez – and sweetly, her fans are concerned for her well-being.

One even messaged the star on Sunday to express their concern, and the mum-of-one quickly responded, revealing that this is a common question she's been facing since revealing her second pregnancy.

The star shared a message to her Instagram Stories that read: "Have u had your iron levels checked missus u sound a bit breathless, that can be a sign of low iron in pregnancy [ask] your midwife to run some bloods for u x".

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson showcases bare baby bump in flawless new video

Loading the player...

The TV and radio presenter replied: "I've been asked this a lot. Thanks for [your] concern [heart emoji]. "My bloods are checked regularly as is my BP.

"Both before and during pregnancy (because I find it amazing how our bodies work) my results are spot-on & luckily have been for years.

"In fact, my last blood pressure check a week ago I was told 'Gosh you are as chilled as you look'…

The star responded to a fan's concern

She finished by writing: "Breathlessness is common in pregnancy due to everything shifting & moving about to make room… I'm across my health and in very good hands with my midwife too".

MORE: Fans urge Gemma Atkinson to seek help for latest pregnancy symptom

READ: Aljaz Skorjanec shares delight in Strictly baby joy in heartfelt post

Gemma and Gorka, who met on the set of Strictly, already share daughter Mia, who was born in 2019. Unfortunately, it was a difficult labour, with Gemma requiring an emergency C-section and haemorrhaging after delivering Mia.

Gemma with daughter Mia

"I don’t remember much other than having around 9 doctors in the room, some injecting me, hooking me to drips, physically pulling clots out of me & one comforting Gorks who was beside himself in the corner," she previously revealed on social media.

She continued: "I woke in another room with Gorks & my family there, Mia sleeping soundly & a lovely midwife named Di who was checking my notes. The trauma was over & thanks to our NHS & incredible hospital staff we were ok".

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.