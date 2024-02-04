Lara Spencer reveals difficult health diagnosis in the family as fans send waves of support

Lara Spencer shared with her latest Instagram post some more insight into her rarely-seen family, revealing that her mother was battling cancer.

The 54-year-old Good Morning America anchor shared a new photo of herself beside mom Carolyn von Seelen, and referenced her diagnosis while remaining optimistic.

In the photo, the cheerful mother-daughter pair held bingo cards to the camera, as Lara gushed about her strong mom and celebrated her for fighting hard and remaining joyful.

"Who's feeling lucky?" she wrote alongside her photo. "No one more than me – spending the week with the most positive person I have ever known. You picked the wrong girl, cancer. Love you mom. You got this."

Fans immediately inundated the TV star with supportive comments and well wishes for Carolyn, leaving responses like: "AWESOME. So many prayers were coming for both you beautiful, strong women," and: "Keeping your mom in our prayers. No doubt your mom will beat this! You go Mrs. V!"

A third added: "Sending all prayers, love & healing vibes your mom's way!!!" with a fourth also saying: "Love this! Sending healing vibes and positive thoughts to you and your Mom!" At the same time as posting the picture, she even took to her Stories to share a selfie with Carolyn, affirming her love and support.

While Lara previously hadn't mentioned her mom's cancer, she did allude to a difficult couple months for the family, leaving fans at the time concerned.

During the holidays, just before Christmas, she shared a few outtakes from the family's Thanksgiving celebration, and mentioned that her mom had undergone a "scary couple of months."

"Before we get to Christmas, I have to catch up and post some of the many special pictures from our Thanksgiving," she captioned her post. "We didn't have everyone there – but having 3 out of her 5 kids made my mom really happy, not to mention lots of the grandkids and her two adorable great grands!

"It's been a scary couple of months for her (and all of us) and we were so thankful for the time together. (And yes, I have left out all photos not approved by a certain someone lol:)."

In December, Lara received other cancer-related news, this time on the more positive side of things, as she and co-host (and cancer survivor) Robin Roberts reported on the largest donation to Memorial Sloan Kettering's Cancer Center on GMA.

Billionaires Kenneth C. Griffin and David Geffen contributed a mammoth $400 million to the center for cancer research and healthcare, and the former HGTV star was clearly emotional during the segment.

Speaking with Kenneth, she even got choked up as she stated: "It's unbelievable the difference it will make in so many lives." She apologized to collect herself as her voice got choked up and asked: "Why was this so important for you to donate in such a large number that will make such a huge difference?"

Kenneth responded: "All of us here dream of the day we end cancer…I'm certain MSK will play an important role in ending cancer in our lifetime."

