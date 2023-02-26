Chelsea Handler looks incredible as she hits the slopes in a bikini to mark her birthday The comedy star marked her 48th birthday in style!

Chelsea Handler made sure everyone knew it was her birthday this weekend - and she did so in the most fabulous way!

The comedy star hit the slopes to mark her 48th year, braving the cold weather in a bikini.

Chelsea wore a strapless bikini top adorned with the United States and Canadian flags, and a pair of black bikini bottoms, teamed with her ski wear.

VIDEO: Watch Chelsea Handler ski in a quirky bikini on her birthday

Loading the player...

In the caption, she wrote: "48! Salud!: Fans were quick to remark on the footage, with one writing: "I've been waiting for this! Happy birthday," while another wrote: "This is perfect!" A third added: "I look forward to these every year. Happy birthday!"

Celebrities including Jennifer Aniston also reacted. The Friends star wrote: "INDEED" alongside a love heart and fire emoji. Katie Couric added: "You kill me."

Hitting the slopes in her swimwear has become a tradition over the past few years for Chelsea. Last year - when she was dating then-boyfriend Jo Koy - the star posted footage of herself skiing down a mountain topless, and wrote alongside the video: "47. Doing all the things I love with the man I love."

The star announced her split from Jo in 2022, but is living her best life embracing each year.

Chelsea Handler has a great sense of humor

The comedy star is incredibly honest about her personal life on her podcast, Dear Chelsea, and last September she reflected on her decision to live a child-free life, gaining a lot of praise as a result.

"I have so much availability for not only my nieces and nephews … but for other children in the world, because I don't have my own. If I had my own I would be all about them," she explained.

The comedy star is incredibly open about her personal life

"I look at it like this — because I don't have my own children, I'm able to send strangers to college. I'm able to support kids that I'll never meet, in countries that I'll never even visit. But I'm able to give so much because I don't have my own family and to me, that is my purpose.

"I would be a [expletive] mother. I would be selfish. I would want everything to be great for my kid and forget about all the other kids in the world."

