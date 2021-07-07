Chelsea Handler, 46, looks like a Baywatch star in bold red cut-out swimsuit

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Chelsea Handler sent her fans into meltdown after posing in a skin-tight bold red swimsuit on Tuesday.

The 46-year-old looked phenomenal as she lounged on a deck chair in her garden for the summery snap.

Chelsea's eye-catching swimsuit features a one-shoulder design with double straps that expose cut-out detailing across her chest and nipped in at her trim waist beautifully.

With her blonde hair freshly blow-dried and lashings of black mascara, Chelsea's age-defying photo certainly caught her fans' attention, with plenty of flame and heart-eyes emojis flooding the comment section of her post.

"I mean, ok, supermodel!" exclaimed one. A second gushed: "Chelsea, your suit is super cute (and hot)! Plus, you are the best."

A third added: "Real life Barbie doll," and a fourth said: "You look fabulous!"

Chelsea looked amazing in her bold swimsuit

The comedian's one-piece is designed by tennis player Sloane Stephens in collaboration with Solid & Striped and is still available to purchase – just in time for summer vacation.

Chelsea's specific one is 'The Issi' in candy red but it is selling fast! It does, however, come in a number of colour options, including gold leopard, zebra print, and multi-coloured.

The Issi Candy Red, $188, Solid & Striped

One person we're sure will be a fan of Chelsea's show-stopping appearance is her close friend Jennifer Aniston.

Last November, the Friends star was quick to hit the 'like' button on the talk show host's Instagram feed when a hilarious swimsuit-clad photo popped up.

Chelsea was sat on a sunny beach in a bikini but paired it with a face mask and motorcycle crash helmet. She then captioned the photo: "Safety first," referencing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chelsea's pal Jennifer Aniston was a fan of this photo

The pair struck up a friendship after Jennifer was a guest on Chelsea's late-night talk show, Chelsea Lately. They were then rumoured to have fallen out after Jennifer divorced Justin Theroux but Chelsea insists they're definitely pals again now.

"We are! We are!" she insisted when asked on The Project whether they were buddies. "We're friends. Don't worry... I love Jen."

