Celine Dion's sister shares optimistic update on star's health in rare interview

Celine Dion is facing a challenging health battle after being diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome in 2022.

The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker has been keeping a low profile as she continues to rest out of the spotlight, but her sister Claudette has offered an emotional - but positive - update on the famous singer.

Chatting to Le Journal de Montreal, Claudette said: "I am confident that life will give her back what she gave because she is an extremely intelligent woman, so very generous and talented and in love with life as well."

She added: "Rather than crying over her fate, I try to send her positive vibes in the hope that one day she will go back on stage. I truly believe in the power of love. I wish her the best of luck, that's for sure. She is surrounded by specialists as she continues to recover."

The award-winning hitmaker had previously shared footage of herself at the beginning of December, where she explained her lengthy absence and the health condition she was battling.

The star explained that Stiff Person Syndrome impacts "one in a million people," and is a rare neurological disorder.

Celine Dion has been unable to perform after being diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome

Symptoms of stiff person syndrome include muscle rigidity in the trunk and arms, often triggered by noise, touch and emotional distress.

Celine's condition is characterised by muscle spasms. Sufferers are often unable to walk or move, and it's twice as common in women than men.

At the time of explaining her health battle, the star said: "I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through…It hurts me to tell you that I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February."

The award-winning singer with her three sons at home

Alongside the footage, the message read: "Celine Dion reschedules Spring 2023 shows to 2024, and cancels eight of her summer 2023 shows."

Fans were quick to send their well wishes to Celine, with one writing: "Please take care of yourself Celine," while another wrote: "We send so much love for you right now! Stay strong and take care of yourself!" A third added: "Take care, hope you get better soon."

