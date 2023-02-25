Introducing the female-led activewear brand going viral up north - and here’s why

If you're in the North of England, chances are you'll have heard of Red Run. The activewear brand created for women (by women) started over lockdown, and has been a bonafide hit up north - and with countless influencers on Instagram.

We spoke to Megan Kimmance, Red Run's Creative Director, about the buzz over her brand, she told us: "Red Run was founded by three women, all with different backgrounds but with one common goal – to succeed in growing a successful fashion business.

"Although I am originally from Liverpool, I've lived in New York and London so didn't originally set out for Red Run to be a North-West brand by any means - we are very lucky the hype just naturally started there - but is gradually spreading across the nation and as far as the states."

Celebs love Red Run! TOWIE star Amber Turner wearing the Inky collection

She continued: "We work with a roster of influencers and celebrities, all who have worn and been introduced to Red Run organically which has helped us elevate the brand across social media. Not only do we work with 'fashion girls' we work with a roster of empowering women within sports, the arts & music."

The success was almost instant, with Megan telling us: "When Red Run officially launched in 2020, I didnt anticipated the overnight success we had. Having worked with emerging fashion brands before, I understood the effort required to grow and maintain an organic following. The ultimate goal for Red Run, was to deliver an active streetwear aesthetic that was cool, stylish and practical whilst being of a high quality."

Red Run's new Core Collection has just dropped

Shopping for activewear can be tricky for some, and Red Run's edits feature mix-and-match styles, which is ideal for anyone looking to build the perfect workout outfit. Megan said: "Our point of difference is, that we offer full provision looks and the quality is of an incredibly high standard given the price point. This is something I refuse to compromise on. I think once you wear Red Run once, you will continue to come back again which is how we've built our fiercely loyal consumer base with the demand growing for each collection we release."

Sculpted leggings, £55, and matching sports bra, £35, Red Run

"The most popular product is definitely our leggings," Megan revealed. "We spent a long time finding the perfect fabric, technology and style and have spent many collections refining them further to ensure they are the best on the market - which is something I truly believe we have managed to accomplish."

Megan told us: "The super thick, sweat-wickening, stretchy fabric with high waistband provides a very flattering silhouette whether you opt for the perky style or the sculpted."

"Alongside the leggings, the most popular top has to be the 1/4 zip cropped windbreaker which is something I try to introduce throughout each collection and it's the product that always sells out first. The lightweight fabric, teamed with the unique pull ties, statement logo and bold colours to match the legging creates the perfect outfit."

Red Run launches collections online, but there's also a temporary store in Liverpool's famous Albert Dock and is stocked at Tessuti in Liverpool. On the day of the launch there, the queue was huge.

Over 450 people queueing to get their hands on Red Run Activewearr

Talking about that experience, Megan said: "I was so nervous anticipating the reaction, hoping that the online demand we had experienced would become a physical in-person demand. When we turned up to the store in the morning, two hours before the doors opened, there was a queue which continued to grow…over 450 people queueing to get their hands on our latest collection. It was a very overwhelming, humbling experience seeing the love for the brand across a diverse range of people. Opening the doors that day and watching the rush of people, pushing to secure their purchase is etched in my memory for life."

