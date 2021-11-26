Chelsea Handler was living her best life over the Thanksgiving holiday, celebrating on a romantic beach vacation in Hawaii with her boyfriend Jo Koy.

The 46-year-old looked incredible in a tiny black bikini, highlighting her sculpted abs and long legs as she joked around with her comedian beau. Chelsea couldn't wipe the smile from her face as she confidently stood in the sand in her skimpy two-piece. The TV star accessorised with some simple gold jewelry and a pair of dark shades, pulling her sea-soaked hair up into a high bun.

Her boyfriend Jo was clearly happy with his view as he shared a clip of Chelsea flaunting her insane figure, calling her the "woman of my dreams".

The couple have been friends for decades but embarked on a romantic relationship earlier this year, with Chelsea revealing in November that Jo had "renewed" her faith in men.

She wrote on Instagram: "Do you know how hot it is to have a man be turned on by my honesty, strength, and confidence? Someone who loves the fact that I'm not going to take anyone's [expletive] and isn't intimidated or emasculated by my fierceness?

Chelsea looked amazing in her black bikini

"Jo has renewed my faith in men."

She added: "For everyone who is still looking for their person, do not adjust who you are or make yourself smaller to find them. Be patient and never settle for anything less than you deserve. Your person is coming and sometimes - they've been standing in front of you the whole time."

Chelsea and Jo have been dating since early 2021

Speaking of how their friendship turned into a relationship, Chelsea said: "I had my friend Jo Koy who was in my life for a very long time.

"He used to be in my old show 'Chelsea Lately' and, he and I were friends and he kept showing up and showing up and showing up. I was like, 'Mmmmm'. And then one day I just looked at him and I thought, 'Oh, that's my guy.'"

