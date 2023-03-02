Savannah Guthrie's rollercoaster health battles that have kept her away from Today The Today Show host is currently out of commission due to COVID-19

Savannah Guthrie has had quite a few hurdles concerning her health come her way in the past year. The star is currently battling with a bout of COVID-19, but it's not the first or second time she has had to step away from the Today Show because of it.

This is Savannah's third time testing positive, and not too long ago, she also had to miss one of her very favorite traditions because of the flu.

Back in January of 2022, she got COVID-19, which famously happened right after her co-star Hoda Kotb also contracted it, leaving the two spending far more time apart than they had planned.

Just when Hoda recovered and went back on the Today Show, Savannah fell ill, and left the show before being able to reunite with her co-star.

It is not unlike their situation now, after on Tuesday, Savannah was rushed out of NBC studios after she tested positive again, right as the show is down one host already, Hoda, who has been away for over a week as she deals with a family health matter.

It hasn't been the luckiest couple of months when it comes to the Today host's health and her commitments to the longtime show.

Savannah had to take time away from Today for the third time

Back in November, she was forced to miss the annual Rockefeller Tree Lighting Ceremony, which was meant to be hosted by Mario Lopez, instead of Al Roker, who was also dealing with his own health crisis, alongside Savannah, Hoda, and Craig Melvin back on November 30.

At the time, she took to Instagram to share the unfortunate news with her fans, sharing a photo as proof of her high fever.

Hoda was being temporarily replaced by Sheinelle Jones, though now the show is missing two of their hosts

The snapshot sees her resting and wrapped in blankets as she holds up to the camera a thermometer, which indicates she has a temperature of over 101º.

In her caption, she wrote: "UGH - flu or something like it since Monday. I'm so sad to miss the tree lighting and TODAY." The longtime host added: "Hopefully it passes soon! Miss everyone."

