Maya Jama turns heads in spellbinding £1.5k bridal-white dress

Maya Jama’s unrivalled sense of style is a force to be reckoned with, as proven by her beautiful bombshell dress on Love Island Aftersun on Sunday night.

The raven-haired beauty looked spellbinding in a bridal-white bodycon dress with the boldest neckline. Complete with a racer front, bandeau bodice and cut-out waistline, it's hard to believe Maya’s jaw-dropping getup was one from the Princess of Wales' favourite designer, Alexander McQueen. Take a closer look as the star showed off her siren-like beauty in the clip below…

WATCH: Maya Jama gives fans a closer look at her bombshell bridal dress

Serving up a nineties sweetheart aesthetic, Maya slicked her chocolate tresses into a sleek n’ spiked bun. Face-framing bangs highlighted her glowing features as she added a dewy base, rosy blush and feline eyeliner flicks to complete her radiant beauty look.

Maya rocked an Alexander McQueen dress

Maya wore the 'Slashed Harness rib-knit bodycon from British designer Alexander McQueen. Coming in at £1,540, there’s a reason the coveted label is typically reserved for royals and A-listers.

The designer writes: "This dress pairs slashed details with a harness silhouette for a subversive look and feel. Styled with a slightly flared midi skirt, it presents a ribbed-knit finish in a pared-back ivory hue."

Get the Love Island enchantress look for less with this fabulous feminine frock from ASOS. We love the defined structure and statement thigh split.

Cut Out Maxi Dress, £32, ASOS

Maya’s fans never fail to shower her with compliments. Just last week the star’s dreamy wardrobe made its debut at Paris Fashion Week - and Maya’s scene-stealing looks were a hit with fans. "Consistently killing the MF game!!! Wooooooo," penned a fan, as another agreed: "You’re just the most beautiful."

"Queen Maya," added a third, while a fourth quipped: "Goddess vibes."

The Love Island host proves her unrivalled style week on week

It’s not just her on-screen looks that prove popular, as Maya’s breathtaking red carpet looks have swiftly dubbed her the diamond of the season.

Back in February, the presenter hit the red carpet at London's O2 Arena to attend the 2023 Brit Awards - and she was definitely amongst some of the best-dressed stars of the night.

Serving not one, but two beguiling looks at the star-studded event, Maya proved her sartorial excellence as she debuted a series of sparkling outfits that seriously spun some heads.

