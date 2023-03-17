A Place in the Sun star Jonnie Irwin gives heartbreaking update on cancer diagnosis The A Place in the Sun presenter spoke openly about how he is doing

A Place in the Sun star Jonnie Irwin has given an update on his health following the heartbreaking news that he had received a terminal cancer diagnosis in 2020, telling The Sun that he is "weak… but [he’s] still here".

He explained: "I'm weak now, fragile and my memory is terrible… but I'm still here. I tried to play football with Rex the other day and was on goal and I couldn't get near the ball. It was so frustrating. I'm very sporty and suddenly it's just like…it was as if it was the first time I'd attempted football. I felt like a granddad. And that broke me a bit."

Jonnie recently celebrated his 50th birthday, which is in November, at a party with friends. The TV personality shares three children, son Rex and twins Rafa and Cormac, with his wife Jessica, who also opened up about his devastating cancer diagnosis, telling the publication: "He couldn't stop apologising. He kept saying 'sorry' over and over and I just kept telling him it wasn't his fault. I think I’m still in denial about a lot of it if I’m honest."

Jonnie with his wife, Jessica

After keeping his diagnosis private for two years, he spoke about his illness in a HELLO! exclusive back in November 2022, explaining: "I don’t know how long I have left, but I try to stay positive and my attitude is that I'm living with cancer, not dying from it. I set little markers – things I want to be around for. I got into the habit of saying: 'Don't plan ahead because I might not be well enough.'

"But now I want to make plans. I want to make memories and capture these moments with my family because the reality is, my boys are going to grow up not knowing their dad and that breaks my heart."

The pair share three sons

Jonnie was in Italy in August 2020, filming for A Place in the Sun, when he got the first warning sign that something was wrong when his vision went blurry while driving. Tests soon revealed he had lung cancer which had spread to his brain.

Speaking about his life insurance, he added: "That has helped so much and when I leave this planet, I'll do so knowing Jess and the boys are in a house that is fully paid off and there's a bit of money in the bank for them to live off."

