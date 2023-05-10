Elle Macpherson: 'My happiness depends on me'

Elle Macpherson has always been known for her sunny disposition. Positivity rolls off the Aussie native in waves, with her infectious smile rubbing off on anyone who has the pleasure of working with her.

On Britain's Next Top Model she's the nurturing, approachable mentor who the contestants want to turn to, and through her supplement range, Welleco, she helps others embody her wellness-infused lifestyle too.

HELLO! sat down with the 59-year-old to find out how she stays so positive all the time, and we're happy to learn that it's a method we can all follow.



When HELLO! asked Elle who in the world makes her happiest, her answer was as inspiring as you'd expect. "My state of my happiness depends on me," she said, before adding that she knows happiness is something we have to work on, not simply a state we arrive at.

"Happy is usually a fleeting feeling and dependant on an outside influence, but I try to see life from a fulfilment perspective rather than 'I'm happy for this or that.'

"We're taught happiness comes from a person, place or thing that makes us happy. But in my experience, happiness depends on me and how I see all my experiences in life, which are worthwhile, meaningful and valuable."

As for eliminating things from her life that don't make her happy, Elle has a refreshing approach. "I would say that I've cut out anything or anybody that is dissonant with who I am. Anything or anybody that is dissonant with my true authentic self."



With a lifelong career in modelling, it would be natural for Elle to have fallen into the trap of comparing herself to others, which we know is a sure-fire way to feel unhappy with what you've got, but the supermodel has managed to avoid this.

"I make sure to make no comparisons," she says simply, a mindset that has seen her through her whole career.

"The supermodel movement facilitated the uniqueness of women," she said of forging a career in the supermodel era alongside Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Claudia Schiffer.

"We were all so diverse and our individuality was supported by the business," Elle says. "You didn’t have be a blonde-haired, blue-eyed American girl. That’s why we loved that group of girls as we were so different from each other, and we leaned into our uniqueness."



Leaning into herself is Elle's area of expertise. Thanks to her Aussie give-it-a-go attitude, the model makes the most of what she has - an outlook she's had since her teenage years.

Discussing both looks and personality, the latter of which is often a sidelined trait of models, she said: "I may not have been everybody's cup of tea, but I learned not to take it personally. Rather than trying to hide the fact I had this athletic body, I would accentuate it. That became something I was synonymous with."

