Blake Lively showcases her trim physique just three months after giving birth to her fourth child

The Gossip Girl alum is looking amazing!

Blake Lively was recently spotted showcasing her trim physique on the set of her latest film, "It Ends With Us," in New York City.

The actress looked radiant, revealing her post-baby body just three months after the birth of her youngest child.

The 35-year-old looked chic in a blue crop top worn beneath an unbuttoned patchwork shirt jacket.

Adding a dash of bohemian charm to her outfit, the mother of four donned a brown vertically-ribbed beanie hat, under which flowed her long, ginger-coloured locks.

This New York City filming day marks the Hollywood fixture’s first project since the arrival of her fourth child with her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

The "Age of Adaline" star - who gave birth in February - shares the screen with Justin Baldoni, 39, in the adaptation of Colleen Hoover's 2016 bestselling romance novel.

In character as Lily Bloom, she was also spotted in dark, high-waisted underpants with a white pattern, worn underneath cranberry-coloured baggy pants with white stitching.

To complete her ensemble, she sported a pair of chunky black leather boots that extended above her ankles with a rubber sole.

Always a hands-on mother, the former Gossip Girl star, recently took her two eldest children to a Taylor Swift concert in Philadelphia.

© Shutterstock Blake Lively looks completely different on set

On set, she was seen with a Valentino bag over her shoulder and a phone held to her ear as she transformed into Lily for the scene.

Her look was rounded out with a light touch of makeup and an assortment of rings adorning her fingers.

Earlier in the week, she was seen in a halter-style dress that accentuated her toned figure.

© Getty Blake Lively and daughter James Reynolds

Unbelievably, the secret behind her fit post-baby body weight loss was not a strict, carb-free diet or obsessively counting calories.

According to her longtime New York-based fitness coach, Don Saladino, a balanced lifestyle is the foundation of fitness.

Blake and Ryan with children James and Inez

The fitness expert has worked with a number of A-listers, including Blake's husband Ryan Reynolds, Sebastian Stan, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Cindy Crawford, emphasizes the importance of adequate sleep, plenty of water, and regular walks for maintaining a healthy physique.

One client, following this advice, lost nine pounds in three weeks by adding an extra 90 minutes of sleep per night.

Don told E! News, "'It's a fat-burner, and it's free,'" underlining the significance of seven to nine hours of sleep per night.

Blake herself admitted to Australian radio hosts Kyle and Jackie 'O' Henderson that she maintains a diet devoid of soy or gluten.

"I did no gluten and no soy," she said. "Once you remove soy, you realize you're eating no processed foods. So that's basically what I did. No processed foods and then working out."

Despite avoiding processed foods, Blake maintains a balanced diet of proteins, carbs, and vegetables, occasionally indulging in sugar, rice, and sushi.

Don outlined how he prepped Blake for her shoot in "The Shallows" in two months, revealing that besides regular workouts, she ate four small, nutritious meals a day, aided by a nutritionist.

He said: "This is not training a fitness competitor or a model. She's got to eat healthy. The way that we did it was the right way, and it wasn't through starving her."

