The sweet similarity between Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' daughter James and her new sibling

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds – as are their three eldest daughters – are adjusting to having a new member of the family.

Over the holidays, the famous Reynolds-Lively bunch went from being a family of five to a family of six, as the actress gave birth to her fourth child.

However, they have stayed largely mum on the subject of the sweet addition, and it remains unclear whether they welcomed a boy or girl, or their birth date.

Still, after Blake confirmed that she had already given birth to the new tot by posting a photo in which she appeared sans baby bump, a sweet connection between her eldest daughter and her youngest was revealed.

Blake and Ryan's first daughter, James, rang in her eighth birthday right around the time she became a big sister thrice over, both the eldest Reynold-Lively sibling and the youngest being holiday babies.

The famous couple, who have been married since 2012, are notoriously private when it comes to their kids – they also share Inez, six, and Betty, three – though Ryan confirmed that James' birthday was in fact in December, a year after she was born in 2015.

Blake confirmed she had given birth with a post on Super Bowl Sunday

In his typical jokester self, on James' very first birthday back in December 14, 2016, the Deadpool actor tweeted: "Happy birthday to my baby girl! Sad I lost my virginity. But thankful I have a daughter."

Now his "baby girl" is all grown up, and already tagging along with him to soccer games! She made her first appearance in several years alongside her dad at a Wrexham game – he co-owns the team with Rob McElhenney – back in January.

James looks just like her mom

The eight-year-old was photographed right by her dad's side as they enjoyed the game from a private box in Wrexham's home stadium.

She is already so grown up, and seems to take after her mom, with wispy, blonde locks just like the Gossip Girl actress. Photos of the two arriving at the game see them adorably holding hands as they walked down the red stadium seats.

