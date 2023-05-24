Ruth Langsford issues health plea with emotional post

Ruth Langsford took to Instagram on Wednesday to ask fans for support in an emotional post.

Alongside a photo of herself in a pretty blue blazer with a floral badge, Ruth wrote: "This month I'm wearing my @alzheimerssoc forget me not badge in memory of my darling Dad Dennis.

"May is Alzheimer’s Society Forget Me Not Appeal. By wearing a badge and supporting the appeal, supporters are showing people affected by dementia that they understand and stand with them. The badge is a symbol of solidarity and a message to everyone affected by dementia that they have not been forgotten."

Ruth signed off the post asking her followers for their support, writing: "We'd love your support please… who would you wear yours for?"

Ruth's father Dennis sadly passed away in 2012 from complications caused by dementia and was cared for by her mother for the last 13 years of his life.

The 63-year-old's fans sent their love, with endless supportive comments piling in on Ruth's post, with many sharing who they would wear the badge for, with one fan praising the Loose Women star, writing: "Ruth you are great and strike me as so kind! My fave presenter by far."

Eamonn Holmes' wife has spoken openly about her regrets following the death of her father, including on Loose Women.

The broadcaster revealed on the show that she wishes she had spoken to her father about what kind of funeral he wanted before he died.

The presenters were discussing a segment about whether or not to reveal the contents of your will before you die when Ruth said: "I wish that I'd talked to my dad, I have talked to my mum because of this, but we didn't talk to my dad about what kind of funeral he wanted. I had no idea, none of us had any idea when he died. Did he want to be buried, cremated? We didn't know, so we kind of guessed.

Addressing her fellow panellists, she said: "Actually I wish, like you said it's very British that we don't discuss death, it's not the done thing, but I wish we had asked him."

Ruth regularly shares photos and videos of her beloved mum, Joan, 91, with the two of them often meeting for Sunday lunch. Sometimes the mother-daughter duo head out, while other times Ruth cooks for them at home.

The Loose Women star's fans love seeing her posts with Joan, with a recent video of the 91-year-old dancing in the kitchen receiving endless sweet comments.

"I love watching your posts with your Mum, precious times. Enjoying every single second," one wrote, while another added: "I have just lost my mum and this made me smile. Treasure her and hold her close."

A third commented: "Love seeing Sundays with your Mum. I lost my Mum last year and these make me smile and remind me so much of my Mum."

Long may Ruth and Joan's good times together continue!

