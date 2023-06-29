The unexpected star Tallulah Willis bonded with over dad Bruce Willis’ devastating health diagnosis

Tallulah Willis found an unanticipated bond with Tom Schwartz during his spell on Fox's space simulation series, Stars on Mars.

Known for his role on Vanderpump Rules, Tom confessed he was initially uneasy when he decided to partake in the show.

Nevertheless, he admitted that the challenge offered him a needed distraction from the real-life drama caused by his friend and business partner, Tom Sandoval's concealed affair with co-star Raquel Leviss.

At 40, Tom has a knack for inwardly stressing over every situation. He admitted that his initial experience of Mars was a bit overwhelming. "When I first arrived, I felt somewhat claustrophobic. It dawned on me what we had agreed to, and suddenly the air seemed a bit stale," he confessed to People.

He added that this feeling soon evaporated as he got acquainted with his fellow cast members. "Their energy and camaraderie were infectious. It was a real morale boost to be among such an impressive group," he said.

The cast comprised of diverse celebrities like Porsha Williams Guobadia, Ariel Winter, Tinashe, Adam Rippon, Marshawn Lynch, but Tom connected most significantly with 29-year-old Tallulah.

He spoke warmly of Tallulah saying: "She had this sense of wisdom that belied her age, an old soul with a nurturing spirit."

He revealed how the artist had positively impacted him during their brief time on the series through meaningful and therapeutic conversations.

Like Tallulah, whose father Bruce Willis has been dealing with a frontotemporal dementia diagnosis, Tom has also been grappling with his own father's deteriorating health in recent years.

"We did share thoughts about our fathers," says Tom, "and she showed a lot of empathy." He went on to describe her as having a comforting and oracle-like quality, in addition to being humorous and immensely talented.

Tom's stint on Stars on Mars followed a period of significant personal and professional stress, compounded by his father's health struggles and his younger brother Brandon's cancer diagnosis.

"My family went through a lot simultaneously," he shared. "The toughest part was nearly losing my dad. He endured a seven-month hospitalization, moving between three hospitals. He went through a plethora of health complications, but he proved to be resilient. Thanks to the excellent medical team and the support of my family, he was fortunate enough to pull through."

The simultaneous family health issues also coincided with the start of a taxing divorce process with his VPR co-star Katie Maloney and crucial months for Schwartz & Sandy's restaurant, which he was launching with Sandoval.

"A lot happened all at once, and I can't say I handled it well. I sort of faltered and withdrew," Tom confessed.

He further admitted to crumbling under the immense financial pressure associated with opening the new bar.

However, he insisted: "I feel fortified by these experiences. I've definitely been pushed beyond my comfort zone, and that's when growth happens, right? I've evolved significantly."

With his signature self-mockery, he quickly added: "I can't say I've matured, that's questionable. But I've grown in certain ways. I feel more composed and virtuous in some sense."

Meanwhile, Tallulah has found a renewed determination to support her father, promising, "I can bring him an energy that’s bright and sunny, no matter where I’ve been," she penned in an essay for Vogue.

This resolve is manifest in her efforts to cherish every moment with Bruce. From taking countless photographs to saving every voicemail, Tallulah strives to document her father's life.